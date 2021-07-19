Top Trades of the Royce International Premier Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Top Trades of the Royce International Premier Fund

Firm buys into one new position

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Jul 19, 2021

Summary

  • New buy made into Enghouse Systems.
  • Iress holding sold out during the second quarter.
  • The fund adds to many holdings throughout its portfolio.
Article's Main Image

The Royce International Premier Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has revealed its portfolio for the second quarter, which ended on June 30. The largest trade during the quarter came from a new position that was established in Enghouse Systems Ltd. (

TSX:ENGH, Financial). Other notable trades include selling out of Iress Ltd. (ASX:IRE, Financial), additions to the fund’s GVS SpA (MIL:GVS, Financial) and DiaSorin SpA (MIL:DIA, Financial) holdings and a reduction in its Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (XTER:AFX, Financial) position.

The fund focuses on a limited number of “premier” small-cap companies outside of the U.S. with discernible competitive advantages, high returns on invested capital and sustainable, moat-like franchises. The fund’s manager, Mark Rayner, seeks to identify companies with notable strengths in industry structure, competitive positioning, operational efficiency, financial track record and corporate governance.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the fund’s portfolio contained 61 stocks, with the one new holding in Enghouse Systems. It was valued at $1.23 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 6%. Top holdings include IPH Ltd. (

ASX:IPH, Financial), Hansen Technologies Ltd. (ASX:HSN, Financial), TKC Corp. (TSE:9746, Financial), Bravura Solutions Ltd. (ASX:BVS, Financial) and Victrex PLC (LSE:VCT, Financial).

1417148441993269248.png

The top represented sectors are industrials (35.06%), technology (26.97%) and basic materials (12.51%).

1417148727583428608.png

Enghouse Systems

The fund opened a new position in Enghouse Systems (

TSX:ENGH, Financial) during the quarter with the purchase of 336,800 shares. The shares traded at an average price of 55.09 Canadian dollars ($43.19) during the quarter and GuruFocus estimates the holding has gained 0.40% since it was acquired. Overall, the purchase had a 1.22% impact on the portfolio.

1417190161820798976.png

Enghouse Systems is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm's operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.

On July 19, the stock was trading at CA$55.91 per share with a market cap of CA$3.1 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a fair value rating.

1417191125965459456.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 4 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. The company’s strong operating and net margins beat at least 88% of software industry competitors and have expanded to 10-year highs.

1417192377369612288.png

Iress

Iress (

ASX:IRE, Financial) was sold out from the fund’s portfolio during the second quarter. The remaining 1.62 million shares were sold at an average price of $10.69 per share after reductions two quarters in a row. The sale had a -1.04% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the fund lost 6.87% on the holding.

1417192985216536576.png

Iress is an Australian financial software provider that specializes in the financial markets and wealth management sectors. Its mature financial markets business comprises around 25% of group Ebitda and has dominated the Australian market for around 20 years because of its leading order management platform. The wealth management software business comprises around a third of group Ebitda, and is the main contributor of group earnings growth, with superannuation and enterprise lending software comprising the remainder.

As of July 19, the stock was trading at $12.75 per share with a market cap of $2.46 billion. The shares are fairly valued based up on the GF Value Line.

1417194713034903552.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 6 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue and a declining operating margin. The company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23 ranks poorly compared to software industry competitors as debt levels have increased significantly since 2013.

1417195290179522560.png

GVS SpA

The purchase of 414,935 shares grew the fund’s GVS SpA (

MIL:GVS, Financial) holding by 71.11%. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.04 euros per share ($16.56) during the quarter. Overall, the portfolio saw a 0.55% impact and GuruFocus estimates the fund has lost 8.38% since the holding was purchased in the second quarter of 2020.

1417197281387597824.png

GVS is a manufacturer of filter solutions for applications in the Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Mobility and Health & Safety sectors. Its products include healthcare liquid; healthcare air & gas; microfiltration; microbiology; environmental monitoring; disc and sheet membranes; molecular biology; technical documentation; fuel and diesel injector filters; ABS / ESP - braking filters; steering and transmission filters; fuel tank filters; ventilation membrane; throttle body and SCR technology.

The stock was trading at 12.66 euros per share with a market cap of 2.17 billion euros on July 19. According to the Peter Lynch Chart, the shares appear to be trading just above intrinsic value.

1417201720953524224.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 5 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for days inventory building up. Profitability has been ramping up for the company with the weighted average cost of capital easily supported by the return on invested capital.

1417202297338974208.png

DiaSorin

The fund grew its DiaSorin (MIL:DIA, Financial) holding for the second quarter in a row with the purchase of 34,563 shares. The purchase boosted the holding by 65.21% and the shares traded at an average price of 145.88 euros. The portfolio grew by 0.55% with the purchase and GuruFocus estimates the fund has gained 55.90% throughout the lifetime of the holding.

1417204866908016640.pngDiaSorin, headquartered in Italy, is a global provider of in vitro diagnostics. The company produces and markets testing reagent kits for immunodiagnostics (62% of sales) and molecular diagnostics (29%) with a total installed base of about 9,000 diagnostic systems. Instruments and other revenue contribute the remaining 9% of total sales.

On July 19, the stock was trading at 163.05 euros per share with a market cap of 8.90 billion euros. The GF Value Line shows the shares trading at fair value after share prices recently increased.

1417206892073177088.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 2 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. Consistent increases in revenue and net income have increased consistently, leading to an Altman Z-Score of 21.74 that places the company well into the safe zone.

1417207689666220032.png

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Rounding out the fund’s top five trades was a reduction in its Carl Zeiss Meditec (

XTER:AFX, Financial) holding. With the sale of 36,500 shares, the position shrunk by 46.44% as share prices rose to an average of 146.82 euros. GuruFocus estimates the fund has gained 114.15% on the holding and the sale had a -0.51% impact on the equity portfolio overall.

1417215287236874240.png

Carl Zeiss Meditec is a Jena, Germany-based manufacturer of ophthalmic devices, such as intraocular lenses, diagnostic equipment and refractive laser systems. The company also manufactures optical equipment for microsurgical applications such as neurosurgery. The company now reports in two primary segments, ophthalmic devices (74% of fiscal 2020 revenue) and microsurgery (26%). From a geographic perspective, the company has a balanced mix of global sales, with 30% derived from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 32% from the Americas and 38% from Asia-Pacific.

As of July 19, the stock was trading at 172.50 euros per share with a market cap of 15.12 billion euros. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a significantly overvalued price.

1417212407973007360.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 1 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. Cash flows took a fall for the company in 2020 after seeing several years of growth, but were still easily able to support dividend payouts.

1417213046820032512.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment