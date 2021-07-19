SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Five9, Inc.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Five9, Inc. ("Five9" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FIVN) in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom") (NASDAQ: ZM). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom stock for each Five9 share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $200.28 based upon Zoom's July 16, 2021 closing price of $361.97. The transaction is valued at approximately $14.7 billion.

If you own Five9 shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fivn

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether the exchange ratio is fair and Five9's board acted in the best interest of Five9's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the sales process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Five9's public shareholders. Notably, multiple analysts set price targets for Five9 above the implied per-share merger consideration, with a median target of $208.00 and a high target of $230.00.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-five9-inc-301336626.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP