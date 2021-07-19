Logo
SM Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, July 19, 2021

DENVER, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results after market on July 29, 2021. See schedule below:

July 29, 2021 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussion of the second quarter 2021 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

July 30, 2021 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the second quarter 2021 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. In order to join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until August 6, 2021.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS
Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507
Jeremy Kline, [email protected], 303-863-4313

SM_Energy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA47823&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-schedules-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-call-301336618.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company

