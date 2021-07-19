Logo
Air Canada Ready to Reconnect Canada and U.S. Travel With Up to 220 Daily Flights Between the Two Countries

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, July 19, 2021

  • Most extensive Canada-U.S. transborder schedule supports both countries' economies
  • Air Canada App enabling customers to securely scan, upload and validate COVID-19 test results expanded to all flights from U.S. to Canada

MONTREAL, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada today announced its current summer transborder schedule including 55 routes and 34 destinations in the U.S., with up to 220 daily flights between the U.S. and Canada. The new schedule coincides with the loosening of restrictions on travel between the two countries as of Aug. 9, 2021, enabling fully vaccinated Americans to enter Canada for non-essential travel and the removal of quarantine hotel requirements, relaxed testing requirements allowing Canadians taking short transborder trips for less than 72 hours to do their pre-entry tests in Canada, among other measures to ease restrictions.

Seats are available for booking at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres and travel agencies.

"The easing of travel restrictions announced today by the federal government is an important step based on science, and we are very pleased to rebuild our Canada-U.S. network. Canada and the United States share close ties and restoring air connectivity will contribute to both countries' economic recovery. Air Canada's proud tradition of being the largest foreign carrier in the U.S. is reflected in our schedule which has been developed to provide a wide range of choices for customers in both countries, appealing to Canadian customers interested in travelling to popular U.S. destinations, and to U.S. residents looking to visit and explore Canada's spectacular sights and hospitality. Our schedule also enables convenient onward travel through our Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal hubs to and from our global destinations. We are planning to restore services to all 57 U.S. destinations previously served as conditions allow. We sincerely look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"We are thrilled with this announcement and look forward to welcoming back travellers from the U.S.," said Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada. "From our lively cities immersed in nature to spectacular wilderness and coastlines to the unique mosaic of Indigenous and global cultures, every day in Canada offers a new adventure and a chance to reconnect with what's important. Team Canada is ready to host our American friends!"  

New digital solution via Air Canada App simplifies COVID-19 related document requirements

Air Canada has developed a new digital solution via the Air Canada App, enabling customers flying from the U.S. to Canada and between Canada and select European destinations to conveniently and securely scan and upload COVID-19 test results to validate compliance with government travel requirements prior to arriving at the airport. More information is at: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/travel-news-and-updates/2020/covid-19/document-validation.html.

Transborder services

The airline's transborder services include wide-body aircraft featuring Air Canada Signature Class with lie-flat seating and Premium Economy Class on select routes between Toronto and Los Angeles.

In early August, Air Canada's onboard services will resume on transborder flights greater than two hours, with new Economy Class Bistro selections being gradually introduced, including products by Canadian brands and partners such as Nomz vegan energy balls, celebrated Montreal Chef Jérôme Ferrer-inspired meals and more.

All customers can collect and redeem Aeroplan Points through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges at Canadian airports, priority boarding and other benefits.

New Refund Policy gives customer choices and options

Air Canada's new refund policy of offering customers options of refunds, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours, is applicable to all tickets purchased.

Air Canada's commercial schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.

Montreal – USA routes

Frequencies per week

Montreal-Boston

14

Montreal-Chicago

21

Montreal-Denver

7

Montreal-Newark

14

Montreal-Fort Lauderdale

7

Montreal-Houston

7

Montreal-LaGuardia

21

Montreal-Las Vegas

3

restarts Sept. 9

Montreal-Los Angeles

7

Montreal-Orlando

3

Montreal-San Francisco

7

Montreal-Washington Dulles

7

Montreal-Washington National

14

restarts Sept. 7

Toronto – USA routes

Frequencies per week

Toronto-Atlanta

14

Toronto-Austin

5

restarts Sept. 9

Toronto-Boston

21

Toronto-Charlotte

7

restarts Sept. 7

Toronto-Chicago

28

Toronto-Cincinnati

7

restarts Sept. 7

Toronto-Cleveland

7

restarts Aug. 1

Toronto-Columbus

7

Toronto-Dallas

14

restarts Sept. 7

Toronto-Denver

14

Toronto-Detroit

7

Toronto-Fort Lauderdale

8

Toronto-Fort Myers

2

restarts Aug. 1

Toronto-Houston

21

Toronto-Las Vegas

4

restarts Aug. 1

Toronto-Los Angeles

21

Toronto-LaGuardia

35

Toronto-Minneapolis-Saint Paul

7

restarts Sept. 7

Toronto-Nashville

4

restarts Aug. 30

Toronto-Newark

28

Toronto-Orlando

5

Toronto-Philadelphia

7

Toronto-Phoenix

3

restarts Aug. 2

Toronto-Pittsburgh

7

restarts Aug. 1

Toronto-Raleigh Durham

14

restarts Sept. 7

Toronto-Seattle

4

restarts Aug. 1

Toronto-San Francisco

14

Toronto-Tampa

5

Toronto-Washington Dulles

21

Toronto-Washington National

14

restarts Sept. 7

Vancouver – USA routes

Frequencies per week

Vancouver-Chicago

7

restarts Sept. 7

Vancouver-Denver

14

Vancouver-Honolulu

3

restarts Aug. 2

Vancouver-Las Vegas

4

restarts Sept. 7

Vancouver-Los Angeles

21

Vancouver-Maui

3

restarts Aug. 3

Vancouver-Newark

7

restarts Sept. 7

Vancouver-Portland

14

Vancouver-Phoenix

5

Vancouver-San Diego

7

restarts Aug. 1

Vancouver-San Francisco

21

Vancouver-Seattle

14

Calgary – USA routes

Frequency per week

Calgary-Phoenix

3

restarts Aug. 1

Connecting between U.S. to/from international destinations through Canada

Flights are timed to provide connectivity through Air Canada's North American and international destinations including to Brussels, Cairo, Doha, and to a multitude of other cities in Europe, Asia and beyond.

Travelling internationally?

Find the latest government entry requirements via IATA's Timatic website. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2019, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:
 Photos
Videos
B-Roll
Articles

favicon.png?sn=MO48003&sd=2021-07-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-canada-ready-to-reconnect-canada-and-us-travel-with-up-to-220-daily-flights-between-the-two-countries-301336786.html

SOURCE Air Canada

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO48003&Transmission_Id=202107191636PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO48003&DateId=20210719
