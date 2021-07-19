Logo
ATI Physical Therapy to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., July 19, 2021

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. – ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP) announced today that it will release fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, July 26, 2021 before the market opens. The company will host a conference call to review results at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day, following the release of its earnings materials.

ati_worksite_solutions_logo.jpg

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Information may also be found on the Company's website at www.atipt.com. To join, please access the web link at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions on the call. Following the call, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations page of our website at www.atipt.com.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our approximate 900 locations across the U.S. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Category: Earnings

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Joanne Fong
SVP, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations
ATI Physical Therapy
630-296-2223 ext. 7131
[email protected]

Media
Clifton O'Neal
Director, Corporate Communications
ATI Physical Therapy
630-296-2223 ext. 7993
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG48062&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ati-physical-therapy-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301336747.html

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG48062&Transmission_Id=202107191605PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG48062&DateId=20210719
