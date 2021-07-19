Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Federated Hermes Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, The Travelers Inc

- New Purchases: REYN, VUG,
- Added Positions: VTEB, VGSH, VMBS, SPSB, TIP, NYF, EBND, INTC, SO, DOX, SHM, TGT, RELX, VCSH, ITW, VEU, IJH, IWB, GSLC, EEMV, IGSB, ATRI,
- Reduced Positions: SPTS, MSFT, GOOGL, UNH, ORLY, SCHW, HD, TSCO, TRMB, NSC, MA, BLK, ABT, ECL, HII, JPM, ABBV, GOOG, RTX, FLOT, UPS, BRK.B, BAC, BKNG, TJX, T, UFPT, SRE, TROW, MMM, ORCL, CVS, KLIC, CTSH, SPY, CSL, CSCO, FB, MCD, MRK, NKSH, NVMI, PG, TXN,
- Sold Out: FHI, TRV, NYT, UL, FFBC,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 167,409 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 632,518 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,929 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 83,726 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 50,086 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 335,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $286.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)
Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)
Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.Sold Out: First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)
Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in First Financial Bancorp. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $24.83.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 59.81%. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Eagle Ridge Investment Management still held 33,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 24.1%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Eagle Ridge Investment Management still held 5,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.
