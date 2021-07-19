Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Federated Hermes Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, The Travelers Inc

New Purchases: REYN, VUG,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Federated Hermes Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, The Travelers Inc, New York Times Co, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Ridge Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 134 stocks with a total value of $862 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 167,409 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 632,518 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,929 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 83,726 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 50,086 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 335,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $286.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in First Financial Bancorp. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $24.83.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 59.81%. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Eagle Ridge Investment Management still held 33,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 24.1%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Eagle Ridge Investment Management still held 5,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.