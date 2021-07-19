Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Fidelity MSCI Inf

- New Purchases: XSOE, IUSB, IXG, FALN, EUSB, SUSB, ICSH, MGK, QQQ,
- Added Positions: EFV, ESGU, GOVT, SPLG, SCHA, XLE, VLUE, EFG, MTUM, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: NTLA, FTEC, IGLB, SPTS, EDIT, NEAR, RODM, MBB, SPTM, AMZN, QUAL, CRSP, IEI,
- Sold Out: IHI, GBTC, USMV, SUSC, TDOC,
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 109,830 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 342,978 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 129,686 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 139,930 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 74,480 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 88,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 43,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 25,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 38,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $49.72, with an estimated average price of $49.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.165900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 102,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.06 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.49.Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.78.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $27.28.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.Reduced: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 62.72%. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $138.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. still held 6,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46.19%. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. still held 9,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 39.92%. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. still held 16,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.32%. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. still held 4,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.
