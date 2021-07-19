Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Fidelity MSCI Inf

New Purchases: XSOE, IUSB, IXG, FALN, EUSB, SUSB, ICSH, MGK, QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 109,830 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 342,978 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 129,686 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 139,930 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 74,480 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 88,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 43,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 25,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 38,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $49.72, with an estimated average price of $49.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.165900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 102,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.06 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.49.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.78.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $27.28.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 62.72%. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $138.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. still held 6,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46.19%. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. still held 9,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 39.92%. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. still held 16,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.32%. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. still held 4,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.