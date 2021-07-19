Foresight Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells , MercadoLibre Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

- New Purchases: MDYV, ELD, FALN, CPNG, TEI, 41W0, EDD, EVV, PAI, ARDC, DSU, JHS, AFT, GHY, WIA, IVH, BGT, BRK.B, GIM, HFRO, ORCL, KIO, GATO, 6CL0, HYMC, UUUU, DNN, AXU,
- Added Positions: JPST, SPSB, PULS, FSK, SPY, IRM, CCI, SRE, MC, MRK, STAG, NFLX, GSK, AVGO, CVX, LUMN, JPM, T, WMB, PM, LYB, MMM, KHC, BAC, UL, NVS, IP, MO, VTI, SYY, ILMN, VLY, BIDU, TDOC, DIS, JFR, VZ, DUK, GOOGL, NOBL, V, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, FLRN, AAPL, GE, SPDW, TSLA, LAND, SPYV, AG, PXH, ACWV, USRT, SLYV, QQQ, CEQP, FNV, WPM, URG, SLYG, IVV, CDNS,
- Sold Out: FSKR, MELI,
For the details of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foresight+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,481,300 shares, 25.64% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,730,100 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio.
- PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 471,062 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.82%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 502,991 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.96%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 201,709 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 54,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund (ELD)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 68,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $6.32, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 314.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 227,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 502,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.82%. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $49.84, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 471,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 474,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $92.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of Foresight Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Foresight Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Foresight Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment