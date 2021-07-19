Foresight Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells , MercadoLibre Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

New Purchases: MDYV, ELD, FALN, CPNG, TEI, 41W0, EDD, EVV, PAI, ARDC, DSU, JHS, AFT, GHY, WIA, IVH, BGT, BRK.B, GIM, HFRO, ORCL, KIO, GATO, 6CL0, HYMC, UUUU, DNN, AXU,

MDYV, ELD, FALN, CPNG, TEI, 41W0, EDD, EVV, PAI, ARDC, DSU, JHS, AFT, GHY, WIA, IVH, BGT, BRK.B, GIM, HFRO, ORCL, KIO, GATO, 6CL0, HYMC, UUUU, DNN, AXU, Added Positions: JPST, SPSB, PULS, FSK, SPY, IRM, CCI, SRE, MC, MRK, STAG, NFLX, GSK, AVGO, CVX, LUMN, JPM, T, WMB, PM, LYB, MMM, KHC, BAC, UL, NVS, IP, MO, VTI, SYY, ILMN, VLY, BIDU, TDOC, DIS, JFR, VZ, DUK, GOOGL, NOBL, V, BABA,

JPST, SPSB, PULS, FSK, SPY, IRM, CCI, SRE, MC, MRK, STAG, NFLX, GSK, AVGO, CVX, LUMN, JPM, T, WMB, PM, LYB, MMM, KHC, BAC, UL, NVS, IP, MO, VTI, SYY, ILMN, VLY, BIDU, TDOC, DIS, JFR, VZ, DUK, GOOGL, NOBL, V, BABA, Reduced Positions: VGSH, FLRN, AAPL, GE, SPDW, TSLA, LAND, SPYV, AG, PXH, ACWV, USRT, SLYV, QQQ, CEQP, FNV, WPM, URG, SLYG, IVV, CDNS,

VGSH, FLRN, AAPL, GE, SPDW, TSLA, LAND, SPYV, AG, PXH, ACWV, USRT, SLYV, QQQ, CEQP, FNV, WPM, URG, SLYG, IVV, CDNS, Sold Out: FSKR, MELI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund, sells , MercadoLibre Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , First Majestic Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Foresight Wealth Management, LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,481,300 shares, 25.64% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,730,100 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 471,062 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.82% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 502,991 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.96% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 201,709 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 54,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 68,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.59 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $6.32, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 314.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 227,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 502,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.82%. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $49.84, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 471,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 474,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $92.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Foresight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.