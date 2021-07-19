Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc Buys Copart Inc, Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: MRK, BRK.B, V, WST, SAM,

MRK, BRK.B, V, WST, SAM, Added Positions: CPRT, MSFT,

CPRT, MSFT, Reduced Positions: EOG, DG,

EOG, DG, Sold Out: RTX, WFC, COG, VAR,

Hanover, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Copart Inc, Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Wells Fargo, Dollar General Corp, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,000 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,900 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 250,000 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.32% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 94,000 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.27%

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $240.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $371.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $951.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Copart Inc by 129.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $139.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.