Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc Buys Copart Inc, Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hanover, MA, based Investment company Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Copart Inc, Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Wells Fargo, Dollar General Corp, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $416 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bright+rock+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,000 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,900 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 250,000 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.32%
  5. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 94,000 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.27%
New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $240.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $371.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $951.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Copart Inc by 129.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $139.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider