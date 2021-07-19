Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Peloton Interactive Inc, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: LULU,
- Added Positions: ONEQ, VTV, VXUS, VB,
- Reduced Positions: MO, VO, VBR, VEU, IJH, VUG,
- Sold Out: IAU, PTON, NLS,
For the details of Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenhouse+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,652 shares, 37.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 71,418 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,619 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 16,981 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 18,770 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $373.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Greenhouse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.85.
