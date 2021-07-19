Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Xylem Inc, Marriott International Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

New Purchases: XYL, MAR, HIG, ITT, LHX, RYN, HST, MET, RYAM, VEC, BHF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xylem Inc, Marriott International Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, ITT Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 244,855 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,867 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 155,868 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 304,464 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 200,798 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $117.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $93.05. The stock is now traded at around $92.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.25 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.