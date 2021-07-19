Madison Wealth Partners, Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Apple Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ONEQ, VIG, COST, PFE, PG, LOW, ORCL, EFA, MGK, HD, SCHD, VBK, PEP, VZ, IWD, IWP, CSCO,
- Added Positions: IUSV, AGG, IUSG, AAPL, AMZN, MUB, IJH, MSFT, IXUS, VUG, GOOGL, IJR, MGEE, IVV, VGT, DE, T, LNT, IGV, NIO, V, IWF, BRK.B, QQQ, JNJ, VEU, IVW, DIS, VB, BAC, VV, HYD, FB, JNK, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: HYG, IUSB, DGRO, TSLA, SUB, IEFA, XOM, IEMG, ADBE, AAL, VO,
- Sold Out: SCHZ, BND,
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 262,585 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 221,786 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.24%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 443,117 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.85%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 147,963 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3966.03%
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 166,182 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 166,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $155.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $414.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3966.03%. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 147,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $142.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 27,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 191.07%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3549.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $286.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 101.23%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2491.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Madison Wealth Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of Madison Wealth Partners, Inc. Also check out:
