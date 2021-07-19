Presima Inc. Buys Sun Communities Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Sells Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Prologis Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc

- New Purchases: SUI, HST, EXR,
- Added Positions: DRE, SBRA, WPC, ACC, REG, AMT, CCI, KMI, SBAC, WMB, SRE, AWK, ES, OKE, ED, LNG, EIX, ADC, PDM, NNN, KRG, DEA,
- Reduced Positions: PLD, DLR, CPT, HPP, PGRE, AIRC, AVB, HTA, WELL, RPAI, CUBE, INVH, BRX, COLD, GLPI, SPG, LSI, PEAK, VICI, VTR, SITC, STOR, OFC,
- Sold Out: ELS, SLG, AIV,
For the details of Presima Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/presima+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Presima Inc.
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 432,660 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.28%
- Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 389,000 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.51%
- Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) - 2,250,300 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
- W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 686,100 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54%
- AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 241,100 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.69%
Presima Inc. initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 266,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Presima Inc. initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 1,666,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Presima Inc. initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 25,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
Presima Inc. added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 148.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 612,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Presima Inc. added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 67.13%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,574,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Presima Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 686,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Presima Inc. added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 254.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 87,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Presima Inc. added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 1018.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 48,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Presima Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $280.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Presima Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Presima Inc. sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87.Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
Presima Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Presima Inc.. Also check out:
1. Presima Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Presima Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Presima Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Presima Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment