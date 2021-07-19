Presima Inc. Buys Sun Communities Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Sells Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Prologis Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc

New Purchases: SUI, HST, EXR,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sun Communities Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, sells Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Prologis Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Camden Property Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Presima Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Presima Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $695 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 432,660 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.28% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 389,000 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.51% Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) - 2,250,300 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29% W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 686,100 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 241,100 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.69%

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 266,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 1,666,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 25,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 148.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 612,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 67.13%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,574,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 686,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 254.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 87,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 1018.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 48,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $280.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55.

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87.

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.86.