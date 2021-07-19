Convergence Investment Partners, LLC Buys The Chemours Co, HP Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Chevron Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc

- New Purchases: CC, OKE, STAG, GD, LYB, TTD, IT, JCOM, DFS, M, DXC, KSS, SPG, CG, ALL, KR, PDCE, SM, WAT, MRO, ALKS, APA, MDRX, HOG, MOH, GT, PPC, TXT, AMD, PNR, CR, ETN, X, EME, SPGI, RHI, RRR, SEAS, HRI, LAMR, TPR, EXP, PHM, FHN, FBP, J, SONO,
- Added Positions: HPQ, UGI, HIW, R, MED, EMR, VZ, PG, PFE, MRK, IBM, PYPL, SYF, DKS, VICI, PCH, ABBV, F, CI, FDX, UNM, PINS, WMB, JPM, AVT, LB, FB, PH, DAR, CMCSA, EAT, TGT, VMW, ROKU, OMF, APPS, DOW, HTH, SO, MDU, IRM, IPG, BYD, BECN, AMKR, TEX, OSK, OLN, ATKR, CB,
- Reduced Positions: CVX, T, FITB, MS, AAPL, GS, AES, TSLA, BAC, AMZN, BBY, CSCO, INTC, LOW, CAT, GILD, IP, TMO, MSFT, GOOG, TSN, GOOGL, HD, COF, GM, MRNA, ACN, AMAT, OVV, JNJ, MANH, BRK.B, IDXX, LPX, ORCL, OMI, WFC, EVR, IQV, ABT, ARW, DE, INTU, JBL, NUS, SNX, TXN, UPS, UNH, DIS, V, SEM, AVTR, ADBE, AXP, ABC, ACGL, BLK, BA, BMY, BRKR, BC, CBRE, KO, COST, DHR, DUK, EOG, LLY, EL, NEE, FCX, GE, HRB, HON, LRCX, LSTR, LEN, MCD, MDT, MU, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, OSTK, PEP, PKI, LIN, CRM, SBUX, TTEC, UNP, RTX, ANTM, WHR, MA, OC, TDC, CHTR, HCA, BLMN, AA, UPWK, ABM, AMT, SCHW, COP, HUM, MDLZ, MTZ, PNC, BKNG, SANM, TRV, USB, TMUS, PSX,
- Sold Out: KMB, ITW, NRG, CUBE, FR, MAA, CHRW, ADSK, CDNS, SQ, RJF, KHC, ZG, CRWD, HOLX, MNST, HLI, UTHR, NVST, TRMB, TJX, PACB, TOL, PII, FNF, MOS, VEEV, UFPI, SKYW, TWTR, PWR, IRBT, HI, LNG, AR, TRTN, RF, DY, NSP, REGI, PENN, VTR, SGMS, FIZZ, BJ, TCBI,
For the details of Convergence Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/convergence+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Convergence Investment Partners, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,867 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,744 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.24%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 27,251 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 74,650 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.29%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 24,977 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88%
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 30,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $184.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 8,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 44,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $92.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HP Inc (HPQ)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 628.52%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 65,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UGI Corp (UGI)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in UGI Corp by 905.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 38,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 956.17%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 31,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ryder System Inc (R)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ryder System Inc by 528.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.77 and $87.22, with an estimated average price of $79.06. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 19,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medifast Inc (MED)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 440.06%. The purchase prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27. The stock is now traded at around $262.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 57.49%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 22,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21.Sold Out: CubeSmart (CUBE)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CubeSmart. The sale prices were between $37.83 and $47.68, with an estimated average price of $42.99.Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $50.18.Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of Convergence Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Convergence Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Convergence Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Convergence Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Convergence Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment