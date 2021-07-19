Convergence Investment Partners, LLC Buys The Chemours Co, HP Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Chevron Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc

New Purchases: CC, OKE, STAG, GD, LYB, TTD, IT, JCOM, DFS, M, DXC, KSS, SPG, CG, ALL, KR, PDCE, SM, WAT, MRO, ALKS, APA, MDRX, HOG, MOH, GT, PPC, TXT, AMD, PNR, CR, ETN, X, EME, SPGI, RHI, RRR, SEAS, HRI, LAMR, TPR, EXP, PHM, FHN, FBP, J, SONO,

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Chemours Co, HP Inc, General Dynamics Corp, ONEOK Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, NRG Energy Inc, CubeSmart during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Convergence Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Convergence Investment Partners, LLC owns 246 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Convergence Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/convergence+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,867 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,744 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.24% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 27,251 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 74,650 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.29% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 24,977 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88%

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 30,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $184.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 8,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 44,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $92.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 628.52%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 65,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in UGI Corp by 905.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 38,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 956.17%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 31,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ryder System Inc by 528.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.77 and $87.22, with an estimated average price of $79.06. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 19,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 440.06%. The purchase prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27. The stock is now traded at around $262.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 57.49%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 22,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CubeSmart. The sale prices were between $37.83 and $47.68, with an estimated average price of $42.99.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $50.18.

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.