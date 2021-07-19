Logo
Brookmont Capital Management Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Honeywell International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Novartis AG, Lowe's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Brookmont Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Honeywell International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, sells Novartis AG, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookmont Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Brookmont Capital Management owns 55 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brookmont Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookmont+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brookmont Capital Management
  1. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 164,466 shares, 31.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,388 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 22,618 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 29,688 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 99,095 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $751.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $142.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 113.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 62,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 18,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brookmont Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Brookmont Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brookmont Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brookmont Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brookmont Capital Management keeps buying
