Brookmont Capital Management Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Honeywell International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Novartis AG, Lowe's Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Honeywell International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, sells Novartis AG, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookmont Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Brookmont Capital Management owns 55 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 164,466 shares, 31.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,388 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 22,618 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 29,688 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 99,095 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $751.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $142.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookmont Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 113.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 62,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookmont Capital Management added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 18,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Brookmont Capital Management sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.