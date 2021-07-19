David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Buys iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

New Purchases: IBB, GDX, EZU, XLG, TLT, BOND, VCSH, TFI, IGE, WPC, VCLT, XLP, SPLV,

Port Of Redwood City, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q2, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 290,435 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,804 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,733 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.02% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 45,850 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,572 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $161.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 23,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 81,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 12,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46. The stock is now traded at around $327.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33.