Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, DoorDash Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Mastercard Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catalyst+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC
  1. Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 239,889 shares, 34.43% of the total portfolio.
  2. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 1,123,717 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  3. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 194,815 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 126,136 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
  5. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 205,089 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 194,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 17,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $91.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 260.76%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 52,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 359.37%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $131.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 52.64%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $498.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 36.27%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $233.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

Sold Out: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $65.43 and $71.07, with an estimated average price of $69.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC. Also check out:

1. CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC keeps buying
