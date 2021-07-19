Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: AFRM, VTV, VGLT, DASH, IEMG, EEM, IVE, IEFA, ICSH, EFA, LEA, QEFA, SPEM, QTEC,
- Added Positions: LYFT, ACWI, IXUS, ITOT, ABNB, INTU, VUG, SUB, SQ, SCHP, NFLX, VTI, MSFT, JNJ, VOO, AGG, VEA, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, NVDA, PLTR, SPY, AMZN, GOOGL, JPST, MUB, SPLG, FB, CWI, AAPL, IVV, BRK.B, CRM, AVGO, BABA, IEF,
- Sold Out: SHY, MA, COST, TFI, ILMN, IOO,
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 239,889 shares, 34.43% of the total portfolio.
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 1,123,717 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 194,815 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 126,136 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 205,089 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 194,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 17,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $91.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 260.76%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 52,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 359.37%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $131.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 52.64%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $498.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 36.27%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $233.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.Sold Out: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $65.43 and $71.07, with an estimated average price of $69.14.
