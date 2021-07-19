First United Bank Trust Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells CSX Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: ADSK, NUSC, EOG, QCOM, BLK, DUK, TROW, IJH,

Investment company First United Bank Trust Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Autodesk Inc, sells CSX Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First United Bank Trust. As of 2021Q2, First United Bank Trust owns 160 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,182 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 78,805 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,932 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 16,455 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 26,562 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $287.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 134.96%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $146.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 240.20%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.96%. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $95.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First United Bank Trust sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.

First United Bank Trust sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

First United Bank Trust sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.

First United Bank Trust sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

First United Bank Trust sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.