First United Bank Trust Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells CSX Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First United Bank Trust Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells CSX Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First United Bank Trust (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Autodesk Inc, sells CSX Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First United Bank Trust. As of 2021Q2, First United Bank Trust owns 160 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST UNITED BANK TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+united+bank+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST UNITED BANK TRUST
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,182 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 78,805 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,932 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 16,455 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 26,562 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $287.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

First United Bank Trust initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 134.96%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $146.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 240.20%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.96%. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $95.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

First United Bank Trust added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

First United Bank Trust sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

First United Bank Trust sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

First United Bank Trust sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

First United Bank Trust sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

First United Bank Trust sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST UNITED BANK TRUST. Also check out:

1. FIRST UNITED BANK TRUST's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST UNITED BANK TRUST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST UNITED BANK TRUST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST UNITED BANK TRUST keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider