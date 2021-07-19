Viking Fund Management Llc Buys Devon Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Sells AT&T Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc

New Purchases: ENPH, KLAC, LRCX, PLUG, SHLS, OLN,

Minot, ND, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Qualcomm Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, sells AT&T Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Fund Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Viking Fund Management Llc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 23,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 92,000 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 63,000 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,000 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 150,000 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $165.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $294.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $591.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 550.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 221,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 79.64%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 110.58%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 199,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 85.29%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $66.54 and $71.41, with an estimated average price of $69.59.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $29.35.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $9.88.