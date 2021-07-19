Logo
Viking Fund Management Llc Buys Devon Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Sells AT&T Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minot, ND, based Investment company Viking Fund Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Qualcomm Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, sells AT&T Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Fund Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Viking Fund Management Llc owns 112 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viking+fund+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 23,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  2. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 92,000 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  3. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 63,000 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,000 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 150,000 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $165.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $294.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $591.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 550.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 221,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 79.64%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 110.58%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 199,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 85.29%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31.

Sold Out: ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $66.54 and $71.41, with an estimated average price of $69.59.

Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $29.35.

Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $9.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIKING FUND MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
