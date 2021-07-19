Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Cardinal Health Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: SCHD, EMR, ITW, BEN, IJR, XLE, LLY, SHW, CRWD, EFA, C, EXPD, RTX, DOV, MPC, IEMG, IT, HUBS, F, UPWK, VEA, PSX, CARR, DKL, AB, ADI, PAVM, EPD, XFOR, CFAC, NXE, SRGA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Cardinal Health Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Packaging Corp of America, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minot Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Minot Wealth Management LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $452 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) - 921,078 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,208 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,503 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.48% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,998 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,213 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 168,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 170.48%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $424.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 46,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 270.31%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $354.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $128.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 233.01%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $102.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $146.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 45.09%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $280.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.2 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.

Minot Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65.