TFG Advisers LLC Buys WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , DuPont de Nemours Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells Consolidated Edison Inc, General Electric Co

DD, XSOE, RYH, ALGN, SRLN, BMY, QQQ, DSL, Added Positions: DNL, PRU, LIN, ANGL, SPEM, FYX, NEE, BA, FDX, ZTS, FCT, MAR, VB, ACN, IJR, WPC, BLD, HLT, FAX, UPS, LMT, CSCO, LHX, PSA, VO, TIP, SYLD, PCY, LMBS, CNI, FXO, HD, LULU, JNJ, XYL, QCOM, PHT, SCL, ABT, RTX, NKE, PH, VMBS, BLK, SPLG, CSX, IJK, HACK, CAT, FGD, CHY, F, GIS,

DNL, PRU, LIN, ANGL, SPEM, FYX, NEE, BA, FDX, ZTS, FCT, MAR, VB, ACN, IJR, WPC, BLD, HLT, FAX, UPS, LMT, CSCO, LHX, PSA, VO, TIP, SYLD, PCY, LMBS, CNI, FXO, HD, LULU, JNJ, XYL, QCOM, PHT, SCL, ABT, RTX, NKE, PH, VMBS, BLK, SPLG, CSX, IJK, HACK, CAT, FGD, CHY, F, GIS, Reduced Positions: D, T, MSFT, ED, AMZN, GILD, MCHP, GE, DFE, DES, AGG, IDV, FB, VGK, NVDA, VUG, VYM, AEP, DEM, MMM, SPLV, SLY, SDIV, PCEF, LQD, IEI, KO, DPZ, DUK, MDLZ, RNP, INTC, PAYX, SO, RCS, FATE, CSQ, AWK, KMI, GPC, IVV, PTY, CHI, TRGP, SPY, CVS, FORTY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , DuPont de Nemours Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Prudential Financial Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, sells Consolidated Edison Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFG Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, TFG Advisers LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,820 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,649 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,764 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 28,144 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,818 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $72.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $293.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $595.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 126.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 91.05%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $95.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $284.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.