TFG Advisers LLC Buys WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , DuPont de Nemours Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells Consolidated Edison Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TFG Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , DuPont de Nemours Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Prudential Financial Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, sells Consolidated Edison Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFG Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, TFG Advisers LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TFG Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tfg+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TFG Advisers LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,820 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,649 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,764 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  4. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 28,144 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,818 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $72.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $293.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $595.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 126.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 91.05%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $95.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $284.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of TFG Advisers LLC. Also check out:

1. TFG Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TFG Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TFG Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TFG Advisers LLC keeps buying
