Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Organon

New Purchases: FCX, VRTX, IWR, OGI, SDY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, sells Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Organon, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,403,744 shares, 29.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 430,869 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,361 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,983 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,883 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $199.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.49, with an estimated average price of $2.87. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $76.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 165.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 70.42%. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $178.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $139.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.