Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Organon

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Organon

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, sells Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Organon, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lehman+%26+derafelo+financial+resources+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC
  1. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,403,744 shares, 29.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  2. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 430,869 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,361 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,983 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,883 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $199.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OGI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.49, with an estimated average price of $2.87. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $76.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 165.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 70.42%. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $178.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $139.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. Also check out:

1. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider