First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Deere

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company First National Bank Sioux Falls (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, sells TCF Financial Corp, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Sioux Falls. As of 2021Q2, First National Bank Sioux Falls owns 91 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+sioux+falls/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS
  1. Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) - 70,452 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 10,220 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 58,898 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
  4. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) - 94,000 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.52%
  5. Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) - 143,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 21,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 82.52%. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 63.85%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 13,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 204.75%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $336.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $143.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS. Also check out:

1. FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS keeps buying
