First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Deere

- New Purchases: VTV, HBAN, BUD, VNO, BMY, EFA, XLV,
- Added Positions: BBN, VNQ, VNQI, FB, BHK, BAC, WM, VUG, CSCO, JNJ, APO, DLTR, AMZN, VZ, PFE, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, DE, WFC, IWF, MSFT, ORCL, CAT, CVX, GE, RSP, TGT, SPG, MRK, IBM, XOM, T, USB,
- Sold Out: TCF,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS
- Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) - 70,452 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 10,220 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 58,898 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
- BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) - 94,000 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.52%
- Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) - 143,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 21,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $76.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 82.52%. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 63.85%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 13,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 204.75%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $336.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $143.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.
