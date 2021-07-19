44 Wealth Management Llc Buys The AES Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Sells Idacorp Inc, DTE Energy Co, ONE Gas Inc

- New Purchases: AES, AWK, CMS, WTRG, TXN, LLY, IDXX, PGR, LPX, WHR, ROST, BTI, SSNC, FIS, ICE, DG, AEP, GILD, SEE, DFS, SPY, IWF, HII, RCI, LIN, NUE, NFLX, CNP,
- Added Positions: PEP, PSA, UL, AMGN, EMR, IBM, GD, PFE, CSCO, JNJ, LMT, KO, K, PG, KMB, T, MCD, UPS, COP, VZ, BP, COF, AZN, CAT, WFC, GLD, MRK, AVGO, HD, EQNR, GE, ZBH, ASML, SNY, HUM, WMT, CME, CSX, UNH, ENB, DOW, LYB, GOOGL, INTC, CVX, TSM, MMC, CVS, ALL, NOC, ABT, PHG,
- Reduced Positions: MTCH, MO, BCX, BRK.B, PXD, AMAT, MPC, SCHW, NXPI, AXP, ALC, AAPL, AJG, AEE, NEE, NRG, ATO, ABG, POR, TPX, OGE, CTVA, ACI, LRCX, ROK, PEG, CDW, BMY, JPM, URI, MSI, CCK, GM, WMB, MMM, LOW, MDT, RTX, SBUX, CI, UNP, DD, AMZN, CB, C, DUK, HSY, PPG, MCK, SWK, AIG, BLK, HON, PM, V, ISRG, DIS, SPGI, CMCSA, BA, D, ADP, EQH, FNF,
- Sold Out: IDA, DTE, OGS, FE, BERY, BWXT, NTAP, BAH, TJX,
These are the top 5 holdings of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 235,290 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,965 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 115,677 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- The AES Corp (AES) - 231,434 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 38,143 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 231,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 38,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 94,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 116,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 8,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $186.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 88.03%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Public Storage by 89.10%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $308.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 103.42%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $246.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 103.68%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Idacorp Inc (IDA)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.96.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.Sold Out: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45.Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36.
