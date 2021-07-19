44 Wealth Management Llc Buys The AES Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Sells Idacorp Inc, DTE Energy Co, ONE Gas Inc

New Purchases: AES, AWK, CMS, WTRG, TXN, LLY, IDXX, PGR, LPX, WHR, ROST, BTI, SSNC, FIS, ICE, DG, AEP, GILD, SEE, DFS, SPY, IWF, HII, RCI, LIN, NUE, NFLX, CNP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The AES Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Essential Utilities Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells Idacorp Inc, DTE Energy Co, ONE Gas Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 44 Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, 44 Wealth Management Llc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nike Inc (NKE) - 235,290 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,965 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 115,677 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% The AES Corp (AES) - 231,434 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. New Position American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 38,143 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 231,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 38,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 94,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 116,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 8,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $186.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 88.03%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Public Storage by 89.10%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $308.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 103.42%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $246.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 103.68%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36.