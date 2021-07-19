Logo
44 Wealth Management Llc Buys The AES Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Sells Idacorp Inc, DTE Energy Co, ONE Gas Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 44 Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The AES Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Essential Utilities Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells Idacorp Inc, DTE Energy Co, ONE Gas Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 44 Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, 44 Wealth Management Llc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/44+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Nike Inc (NKE) - 235,290 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,965 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 115,677 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  4. The AES Corp (AES) - 231,434 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 38,143 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 231,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 38,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 94,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 116,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 8,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $186.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 88.03%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Public Storage by 89.10%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $308.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 103.42%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $246.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 103.68%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21.

Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.

Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Sold Out: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
