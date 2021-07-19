Logo
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC Buys General Motors Co, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Fortinet Inc, iShares Gold Trust,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Perigon Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells Fortinet Inc, iShares Gold Trust, , Darling Ingredients Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC owns 482 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perigon Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perigon+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Perigon Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 651,592 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  2. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 359,484 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,183 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 34,686 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,471 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $84.15 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $89.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $64.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 176.97%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 88,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 128,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 116,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 94.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 92,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 105.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 117,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $390.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vuzix Corporation. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $20.3.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Perigon Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Perigon Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Perigon Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Perigon Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Perigon Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
