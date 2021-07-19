Perigon Wealth Management, LLC Buys General Motors Co, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Fortinet Inc, iShares Gold Trust,

New Purchases: IYE, GNR, ICSH, WOOD, DSI, CAMT, TD, RDS.B, VMC, BNDX, ESML, MRNA, IYH, DG, SPHQ, MRVL, MMP, PINS, PBW, LNGR, TFI, USRT, VOX, XLB, XLI, AOR, ASAN, LI, ALXN, FUTU, ROKU, TTD, FLOW, SPG, NVS, LPX, J, GRMN, CF, ALL,

DAR, CRM, GLD, IVV, BX, EGHT, BND, MRK, PLTR, IWB, MGA, DELL, COST, IEFA, GILD, DQ, FDN, GOVT, SCHX, T, PEP, WMT, LULU, BABA, BSV, IGV, LQD, AXP, BMY, CMCSA, NEE, PFE, TSLA, OKTA, PTON, EFA, JNK, VTIP, VUG, ABT, BAC, DE, LLY, ERIC, F, KMB, KSS, NVAX, PG, TSM, SUN, BOX, DOCU, NIO, ZM, BYND, FSLY, ACWV, AGZ, DVY, GBIL, IEF, IJH, IWO, IYR, USMV, VCIT, VEA, VGIT, VIG, VMBS, VO, VTV, VWO, ACN, AMP, ADSK, CLX, KO, EPD, GE, GIS, KEY, KR, MDT, NEM, ORCL, PLUG, SIRI, SO, WPC, XLNX, TMUS, NOW, AMH, RNG, SHOP, TDOC, UA, SONO, NET, NKLA, ACI, BIV, EFAV, EMB, EMLC, EWY, GDX, MDY, MINT, MOAT, SCHB, SCZ, SPDW, SPLG, VV, VYM, Sold Out: FTNT, IAU, FLIR, TLT, VUZI, GPC, EXAS, INFN, LYV, BMRN, SHYG, HYG, VEEV, AON, FISV, QFIN, EWJ, PRLB, CTVA, MJ, EDU, PAVM, SRGA,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells Fortinet Inc, iShares Gold Trust, , Darling Ingredients Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC owns 482 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 651,592 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 359,484 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,183 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 34,686 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,471 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $84.15 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $89.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $64.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 176.97%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 88,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 128,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 116,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 94.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 92,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 105.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 117,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $390.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vuzix Corporation. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $20.3.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64.