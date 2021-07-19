Perigon Wealth Management, LLC Buys General Motors Co, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Fortinet Inc, iShares Gold Trust,

- New Purchases: IYE, GNR, ICSH, WOOD, DSI, CAMT, TD, RDS.B, VMC, BNDX, ESML, MRNA, IYH, DG, SPHQ, MRVL, MMP, PINS, PBW, LNGR, TFI, USRT, VOX, XLB, XLI, AOR, ASAN, LI, ALXN, FUTU, ROKU, TTD, FLOW, SPG, NVS, LPX, J, GRMN, CF, ALL,
- Added Positions: GM, ESGU, VCSH, EFV, ANGL, IUSB, VOO, AMZN, ESGD, RSP, SCHR, MSFT, FRC, ACM, RBLX, SPEM, SCHF, DIS, IJR, VTI, NVDA, HYMB, MUB, GOOGL, JPM, LRCX, QCOM, ABNB, ESGE, PRF, SCHG, SCHV, SUB, VEU, VGT, VLUE, VOE, VIAC, CVX, MLM, SWKS, HYLB, IWM, PRFZ, SCHC, VBR, VGSH, AMD, AMAT, BA, XOM, INTC, MCO, VRTX, PYPL, SRG, AI, ITOT, PFF, SCHE, SCHH, VONG, ADBE, ADI, BRK.B, BLK, CAT, C, EXPE, MNST, LOW, MCD, MU, NFLX, NKE, RIO, WPM, VZ, WBA, WFC, LBTYK, MSCI, AVGO, APTV, ABBV, IQV, TWTR, LITE, RACE, SQ, CRSP, DKNG, ARKG, ARKK, IGSB, EBND, EEM, EFG, FINX, HACK, IEMG, IHI, IJK, IWN, JPST, MTUM, MXI, PNQI, PTH, QUAL, ROBO, SCHD, SCHM, SCHZ, VBK, VHT, VOT, VTEB, VXF, XLK, XSOE, XT, PLD, ATVI, ALB, AEP, AMT, GOLD, CSX, CVS, CHD, CI, CGNX, ED, DHR, D, DUK, EXP, ECL, EW, EQIX, EL, FDX, FCX, GSK, GS, LHX, IBM, ITW, ILMN, IP, ISRG, MDLZ, MKC, NOC, PNW, SLB, SRE, SHW, SYK, TJX, TXN, USB, UPS, UNH, OLED, VOD, ANTM, XEL, BDJ, MA, DAL, KDP, AGNC, NXPI, CLVS, SPLK, PANW, WDAY, HLT, BST, QRVO, MDB, LTHM, PLAN, TWST, DOW, CHWY, TXG, NCNO, DGS, ICLN, IEI, IVOL, IWD, IXJ, MBB, PSI, SCHA, SCHO, SCHP, SHV, TIP, VT, XLE, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: DAR, CRM, GLD, IVV, BX, EGHT, BND, MRK, PLTR, IWB, MGA, DELL, COST, IEFA, GILD, DQ, FDN, GOVT, SCHX, T, PEP, WMT, LULU, BABA, BSV, IGV, LQD, AXP, BMY, CMCSA, NEE, PFE, TSLA, OKTA, PTON, EFA, JNK, VTIP, VUG, ABT, BAC, DE, LLY, ERIC, F, KMB, KSS, NVAX, PG, TSM, SUN, BOX, DOCU, NIO, ZM, BYND, FSLY, ACWV, AGZ, DVY, GBIL, IEF, IJH, IWO, IYR, USMV, VCIT, VEA, VGIT, VIG, VMBS, VO, VTV, VWO, ACN, AMP, ADSK, CLX, KO, EPD, GE, GIS, KEY, KR, MDT, NEM, ORCL, PLUG, SIRI, SO, WPC, XLNX, TMUS, NOW, AMH, RNG, SHOP, TDOC, UA, SONO, NET, NKLA, ACI, BIV, EFAV, EMB, EMLC, EWY, GDX, MDY, MINT, MOAT, SCHB, SCZ, SPDW, SPLG, VV, VYM,
- Sold Out: FTNT, IAU, FLIR, TLT, VUZI, GPC, EXAS, INFN, LYV, BMRN, SHYG, HYG, VEEV, AON, FISV, QFIN, EWJ, PRLB, CTVA, MJ, EDU, PAVM, SRGA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 651,592 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 359,484 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,183 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 34,686 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,471 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $84.15 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $89.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $64.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 176.97%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 88,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 128,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 116,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 94.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 92,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 105.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 117,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $390.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vuzix Corporation. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $20.3.Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64.
