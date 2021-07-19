Arden Trust Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

New Purchases: SLB, GRUB, NGG, PNW, PBA, DXCM, LYFT, BEPC, SBNY, PAC, CCI, CWEN, AGR, PWR, LNG, LSXMA, MTCH, AY,

SLB, GRUB, NGG, PNW, PBA, DXCM, LYFT, BEPC, SBNY, PAC, CCI, CWEN, AGR, PWR, LNG, LSXMA, MTCH, AY, Added Positions: AGG, VOO, MUB, LQD, USIG, QUAL, PZA, TFI, ENB, SRE, CSCO, PEG, SE, SO, BAC, EXC, PXD, UNP, ETN, BABA, PPG, TRP, WMB, AXP, WM, MA, APO, DOCU, AMT, USB, KO, CL, PNC, BIIB, TJX, ECL, EIX, AIG, VMC, VRT, BXP, CRH, SCHW, COF, QCOM, TEAM, LIN, MET, MCD, HON, DE, IP, DISH, EXPE, UL, GIS, APD, GT, GH, ITW, CVET, LMT, TMUS, MMC, MLM, MSI, NOC,

AGG, VOO, MUB, LQD, USIG, QUAL, PZA, TFI, ENB, SRE, CSCO, PEG, SE, SO, BAC, EXC, PXD, UNP, ETN, BABA, PPG, TRP, WMB, AXP, WM, MA, APO, DOCU, AMT, USB, KO, CL, PNC, BIIB, TJX, ECL, EIX, AIG, VMC, VRT, BXP, CRH, SCHW, COF, QCOM, TEAM, LIN, MET, MCD, HON, DE, IP, DISH, EXPE, UL, GIS, APD, GT, GH, ITW, CVET, LMT, TMUS, MMC, MLM, MSI, NOC, Reduced Positions: JNK, EFA, VTI, BND, DON, AAPL, INTC, CACG, MSFT, MO, VEA, CMCSA, DIS, NUAN, PM, SHM, UNH, XOM, REYN, JNJ, NEE, WFC, PEP, AMZN, CVX, TXN, VWO, ABC, LLY, T, AMGN, CVS, PFE, SCHD, IBM, BOND, ASML, AFL, ABBV, DUK, FB, GE, NUE, ROST, TGT, TWTR, UPS, VB, WEC, WMT, ADBE, ADSK, BK, BX, GD, IGSB, LRCX, MRK, NVDA, SYF, ULTA, VZ, VMW, INFO, TEL, AAP, AEP, ANET, CARR, DD, EQIX, FIS, GWW, HD, KEY, KMB, OMF, OC, PANW, PAYX, RTX, CRM, SONY, TSM, TMO, TRI, UBER, BSV, VRTX, WDC, ZTS, ACN, JCI, ABT, AKAM, BUD, AMAT, ADP, BP, BDX, BRK.B, BA, BMY, CP, CAT, CHTR, CTXS, COP, ED, CTVA, CREE, DTE, DXC, DEO, DISCA, DLB, DOW, EMR, FEYE, FCX, IWP, IWD, IWF, LHX, MDLZ, NVO, RDS.A, SPGI, SPLK, MMM, TSCO, TRV, VIG, BIV, V, WY, WDAY, ICLR, STNE, ESTC, NXPI, AMCX, AMH, ANTM, AZO, BBVA, SAN, BMRN, BLMN, CCL, CRNC, CW, EQT, EQH, EEFT, GATX, GTN, IMGN, IONS, KIM, KMI, LBRDK, LSXMK, LGF.B, LAD, MTG, MUSA, NTAP, NSC, NLOK, DNOW, NTNX, OTIS, QRTEA, SFM, SWK, SU, SHO, TTE, VNQ, VOYA, MDT, APTV, PNR, ST, CB,

JNK, EFA, VTI, BND, DON, AAPL, INTC, CACG, MSFT, MO, VEA, CMCSA, DIS, NUAN, PM, SHM, UNH, XOM, REYN, JNJ, NEE, WFC, PEP, AMZN, CVX, TXN, VWO, ABC, LLY, T, AMGN, CVS, PFE, SCHD, IBM, BOND, ASML, AFL, ABBV, DUK, FB, GE, NUE, ROST, TGT, TWTR, UPS, VB, WEC, WMT, ADBE, ADSK, BK, BX, GD, IGSB, LRCX, MRK, NVDA, SYF, ULTA, VZ, VMW, INFO, TEL, AAP, AEP, ANET, CARR, DD, EQIX, FIS, GWW, HD, KEY, KMB, OMF, OC, PANW, PAYX, RTX, CRM, SONY, TSM, TMO, TRI, UBER, BSV, VRTX, WDC, ZTS, ACN, JCI, ABT, AKAM, BUD, AMAT, ADP, BP, BDX, BRK.B, BA, BMY, CP, CAT, CHTR, CTXS, COP, ED, CTVA, CREE, DTE, DXC, DEO, DISCA, DLB, DOW, EMR, FEYE, FCX, IWP, IWD, IWF, LHX, MDLZ, NVO, RDS.A, SPGI, SPLK, MMM, TSCO, TRV, VIG, BIV, V, WY, WDAY, ICLR, STNE, ESTC, NXPI, AMCX, AMH, ANTM, AZO, BBVA, SAN, BMRN, BLMN, CCL, CRNC, CW, EQT, EQH, EEFT, GATX, GTN, IMGN, IONS, KIM, KMI, LBRDK, LSXMK, LGF.B, LAD, MTG, MUSA, NTAP, NSC, NLOK, DNOW, NTNX, OTIS, QRTEA, SFM, SWK, SU, SHO, TTE, VNQ, VOYA, MDT, APTV, PNR, ST, CB, Sold Out: STX, C, SPOT, SHOP, IWM, SPY, SEDG, CSX, PSX, PRU, NAD, K, CAG, CTSH, DES, FGD, CCEP, THS, SPR, MLCO, SIX, PYPL, IWS, ALL, NOV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arden Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Arden Trust Co owns 294 stocks with a total value of $558 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arden Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arden+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) - 968,790 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 171,983 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.4% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 91,571 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.58% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 174,680 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1567.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,120 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28%

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in National Grid PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $84.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1567.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 174,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $390.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 91,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 233.80%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 30,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 151.05%. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 135.05%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.31%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $132.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.