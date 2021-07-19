Logo
Arden Trust Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arden Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arden Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Arden Trust Co owns 294 stocks with a total value of $558 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arden Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arden+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arden Trust Co
  1. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) - 968,790 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 171,983 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.4%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 91,571 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.58%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 174,680 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1567.91%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,120 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28%
New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: National Grid PLC (NGG)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in National Grid PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $68.16, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $84.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1567.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 174,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $390.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 91,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 233.80%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 30,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 151.05%. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 135.05%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.31%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $132.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arden Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Arden Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arden Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arden Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arden Trust Co keeps buying

