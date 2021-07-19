Logo
Atlas Brown,Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc, Reaves Utility Income Fund, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Atlas Brown,Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc, Reaves Utility Income Fund, IAC/InterActiveCorp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Brown,Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Atlas Brown,Inc. owns 176 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlas Brown,Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+brown%2Cinc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atlas Brown,Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,614 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 29,840 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,433 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,297 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,485 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $29.7, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 89.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $208.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $424.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atlas Brown,Inc.. Also check out:

1. Atlas Brown,Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlas Brown,Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlas Brown,Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlas Brown,Inc. keeps buying
