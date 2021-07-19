Atlas Brown,Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc, Reaves Utility Income Fund, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp

New Purchases: ARKK, UTF, UTG, 4LRA, ARKG, ORLY, FNCL, ASML, AMD, YUM,

ARKK, UTF, UTG, 4LRA, ARKG, ORLY, FNCL, ASML, AMD, YUM, Added Positions: DIS, VIAC, BABA, HUM, PFE, ABBV, GILD, RWR, KR, CRM, NFLX, PEP, BAC, BMY, SPY, DG, FB, GOOG, INTC, JPM, GLD, AMZN, PG, IWP, ABT, BF.B, JNJ, DHR, T, NVDA, QQQ, VZ, TGT, SHW, HD, RPM, XOM, MO, BP, IEF, VCSH, VCLT, SMDV, NOC, NOBL, IWM, IJJ, VEU, FHLC, COST, HASI, DUK, PM, PEAK, RTX, SO, HON, FXZ, IJS, IVE, CVS,

DIS, VIAC, BABA, HUM, PFE, ABBV, GILD, RWR, KR, CRM, NFLX, PEP, BAC, BMY, SPY, DG, FB, GOOG, INTC, JPM, GLD, AMZN, PG, IWP, ABT, BF.B, JNJ, DHR, T, NVDA, QQQ, VZ, TGT, SHW, HD, RPM, XOM, MO, BP, IEF, VCSH, VCLT, SMDV, NOC, NOBL, IWM, IJJ, VEU, FHLC, COST, HASI, DUK, PM, PEAK, RTX, SO, HON, FXZ, IJS, IVE, CVS, Reduced Positions: PZZA, VOE, IVW, WMT, BRK.B, VTV, MSFT, F, IJK, IWO, ECL, FTEC, IVV, IWS, IWN, AMAT, CHDN, USMV, SLYV, IWD, KO, EFA, NEE, SNY,

PZZA, VOE, IVW, WMT, BRK.B, VTV, MSFT, F, IJK, IWO, ECL, FTEC, IVV, IWS, IWN, AMAT, CHDN, USMV, SLYV, IWD, KO, EFA, NEE, SNY, Sold Out: IAC,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc, Reaves Utility Income Fund, IAC/InterActiveCorp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Brown,Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Atlas Brown,Inc. owns 176 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlas Brown,Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+brown%2Cinc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,614 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 29,840 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,433 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,297 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,485 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $29.7, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 89.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $208.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $424.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.