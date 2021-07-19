Logo
Fragasso Group Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Sells Hasbro Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Motorola Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Fragasso Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Cigna Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Hasbro Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Motorola Solutions Inc, Masco Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fragasso Group Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Fragasso Group Inc. owns 139 stocks with a total value of $741 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fragasso Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fragasso+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fragasso Group Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 360,242 shares, 20.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 712,637 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 116,455 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 239,315 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 544,794 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $365.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $414.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $199.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (FMAY)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Fragasso Group Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $227.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 75.55%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 224,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Fragasso Group Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $237.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)

Fragasso Group Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.24.



