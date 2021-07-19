Fifth Third Securities, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

New Purchases: XOP, DLN, XSOE, DWAS, XLB, XSW, SPTL, DBO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fifth Third Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 252,491 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.64% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 478,964 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.08% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 336,690 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.47% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 347,785 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.78% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,949 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 30,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $120.94, with an estimated average price of $118.76. The stock is now traded at around $120.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.08 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $85.8. The stock is now traded at around $79.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.1 and $174, with an estimated average price of $162.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 317.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 132,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.78%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 347,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.93%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 57,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 112.59%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 126,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 252,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 293.55%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $36.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 54,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $27.28.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1.