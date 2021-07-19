Logo
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fifth Third Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fifth Third Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fifth+third+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 252,491 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.64%
  2. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 478,964 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.08%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 336,690 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.47%
  4. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 347,785 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.78%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,949 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 30,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $120.94, with an estimated average price of $118.76. The stock is now traded at around $120.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.08 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $85.8. The stock is now traded at around $79.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.1 and $174, with an estimated average price of $162.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 317.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 132,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.78%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 347,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.93%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 57,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 112.59%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 126,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 252,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 293.55%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $36.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 54,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $27.28.

Sold Out: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fifth Third Securities, Inc. keeps buying
