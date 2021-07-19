Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC Buys Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings, Momentive Global Inc, Sells Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Kansas City Southern, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: RBLX, 2K90, IT, MRNA, AEP, AMAT, BIIB, COP, FCX, MTCH, MSI, CRM, HCA, UPST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings, Momentive Global Inc, General Electric Co, Stratasys, sells Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Kansas City Southern, AT&T Inc, Masco Corp, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC owns 233 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 1,375,706 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 634,369 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 200,451 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% General Motors Co (GM) - 2,675,449 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% First Republic Bank (FRC) - 827,862 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 692,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.172000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,088,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $253.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $153.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $128.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 221.28%. The purchase prices were between $73.88 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $78.58. The stock is now traded at around $69.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 627,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 1518.25%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,608,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,180,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Stratasys Ltd by 84.46%. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,300,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $607.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 309,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.