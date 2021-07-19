Logo
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC Buys Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings, Momentive Global Inc, Sells Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Kansas City Southern, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings, Momentive Global Inc, General Electric Co, Stratasys, sells Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Kansas City Southern, AT&T Inc, Masco Corp, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC owns 233 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/douglas+lane+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC
  1. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 1,375,706 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 634,369 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 200,451 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
  4. General Motors Co (GM) - 2,675,449 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  5. First Republic Bank (FRC) - 827,862 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 692,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (2K90)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.172000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,088,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $253.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $153.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $128.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 221.28%. The purchase prices were between $73.88 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $78.58. The stock is now traded at around $69.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 627,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 1518.25%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,608,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,180,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Stratasys Ltd by 84.46%. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,300,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $607.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 309,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.



