Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Illumina Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Cloudera Inc

- New Purchases: SRLN, ILMN, CRSP, OTIS, CARS,
- Added Positions: MMC, SJNK, FB, CVX, PYPL, CGC, BKNG, MDXG, EOG, EBAY, AMZN, CARR, WBA, VCLT, IGIB, HON, B, ENB, ROP, LIN, USHY, MRK, IEF, AGG, TFC, ITE, IGSB, CSCO, PETQ, PAYC, GS, WFC, BLK, CMI, MS,
- Reduced Positions: REGN, CMG, CLDR, SPLK, MBB, NVTA, DIS, CRM, TGT, BA, KEYS, COP, FAST, GOOG, CRWD, SCHD,
- Sold Out: EPC, BRK.B,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,666 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,051 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 13,930 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 42,521 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,312 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 75,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $469.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cars.com Inc (CARS)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Cars.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $15.23, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 115.70%. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 68,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.32.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.
