Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Illumina Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Cloudera Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Illumina Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Cloudera Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Illumina Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Marsh & McLennan Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Cloudera Inc, Splunk Inc, Edgewell Personal Care Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc owns 132 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyd+watterson+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,666 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,051 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 13,930 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio.
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 42,521 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,312 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 75,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $469.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cars.com Inc (CARS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Cars.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $15.23, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 115.70%. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 68,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.32.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider