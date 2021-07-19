SkyOak Wealt, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, IAC/InterActiveCorp

New Purchases: XLI, XLB, 4LRA, NNOX, DVN, BIDU, GLSI, RBLX, DAL, HLI, JMIA, IBMK, MU, MED, DKS, ROL, TROW, LMT, QQQ,

XLI, XLB, 4LRA, NNOX, DVN, BIDU, GLSI, RBLX, DAL, HLI, JMIA, IBMK, MU, MED, DKS, ROL, TROW, LMT, QQQ, Added Positions: JPST, LDUR, SPYV, SCHG, IEFA, ARKK, ULTA, IJR, HON, VZ, IEF, BABA, VOE, VWO, VOT, IUSV, AMD, AHT, XLK, BA, AMZN, XPO, GOOGL, MINT, MSFT, TMUS, NVDA, ABT, TRV, NLY, STWD, XHR, CMA, UL, IBM, PYPL, IVW, NXTP, VEA, VEU, VGLT, VNQ, MRK, VTIP, RMTI,

JPST, LDUR, SPYV, SCHG, IEFA, ARKK, ULTA, IJR, HON, VZ, IEF, BABA, VOE, VWO, VOT, IUSV, AMD, AHT, XLK, BA, AMZN, XPO, GOOGL, MINT, MSFT, TMUS, NVDA, ABT, TRV, NLY, STWD, XHR, CMA, UL, IBM, PYPL, IVW, NXTP, VEA, VEU, VGLT, VNQ, MRK, VTIP, RMTI, Reduced Positions: XLY, TWLO, UBER, SSO, VEEV, SUI, T, UPS, VCSH, COST, EMR, IWV, PFPT, NOW, CMCSA, JPM, AKTS, BAC, FLDM, FIVE, QLYS, ABBV, SPY, MIME, NTNX, BL, DOMO, ARKG, EPD, FISV, UNP, F, CIEN, PFE, IDXX, ILMN, OEF, FXR, HYLS, CRK, ALNY, SPSM, BRK.B, AMRN, VGIT, XPEL, DTE, GRTS, LOGI, NYCB, ANET, PAYC, BLUE, TEVA, WSM, WIT, ZIOP,

XLY, TWLO, UBER, SSO, VEEV, SUI, T, UPS, VCSH, COST, EMR, IWV, PFPT, NOW, CMCSA, JPM, AKTS, BAC, FLDM, FIVE, QLYS, ABBV, SPY, MIME, NTNX, BL, DOMO, ARKG, EPD, FISV, UNP, F, CIEN, PFE, IDXX, ILMN, OEF, FXR, HYLS, CRK, ALNY, SPSM, BRK.B, AMRN, VGIT, XPEL, DTE, GRTS, LOGI, NYCB, ANET, PAYC, BLUE, TEVA, WSM, WIT, ZIOP, Sold Out: XLC, IAC, TTD, HALO, PHM, GNTX, PINS, REGL, JOUT, WDAY, FND, SLQT, BCC, VOO, VTRS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Nano X Imaging, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Twilio Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SkyOak Wealt, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SkyOak Wealt, LLC owns 230 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SkyOak Wealt, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skyoak+wealt%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,041 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 256,738 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 134,191 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 71,355 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 157,057 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 58,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 64,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $176.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.774000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 73,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $323.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 169.49%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 51.61%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $66.7, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.