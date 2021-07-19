SkyOak Wealt, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SkyOak Wealt, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SkyOak Wealt, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Nano X Imaging, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Twilio Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SkyOak Wealt, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SkyOak Wealt, LLC owns 230 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SkyOak Wealt, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skyoak+wealt%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SkyOak Wealt, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,041 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 256,738 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 134,191 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  4. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 71,355 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 157,057 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 58,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 64,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $176.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.774000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 73,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $323.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 169.49%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 51.61%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $66.7, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15.

Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of SkyOak Wealt, LLC. Also check out:

1. SkyOak Wealt, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SkyOak Wealt, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SkyOak Wealt, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SkyOak Wealt, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider