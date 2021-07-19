MBE Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vo

- New Purchases: XSOE, MA, ICSH, AMZN, INTF, SPLG, JNJ, PFE, VT, ESGV, SNDL,
- Added Positions: VB, QQQ, USRT, IVV, XOM, ABT, ABBV, LNT, GLD, VGT,
- Reduced Positions: FVD, QUAL, USMV, VLUE, IAGG, SPTM, IHI, SCHO, ESGU, SPEM, VCIT, VIG, VCSH, KO, VYM, SPSM, ECL, AGG, MTUM, AAPL, SCHM, PG, VUG,
- Sold Out: SUSA, IUSB, SPDW, LMBS, VZ, VEA, VNQ, WEC, IQLT, VTV,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 100,426 shares, 25.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 112,879 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 991.46%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 424,795 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,494 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.31%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 274,116 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 274,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $365.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 976 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3549.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.61 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 991.46%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $211.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.9%. The holding were 112,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 122.31%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $354.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 56,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1240.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 167,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $87.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.43.Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.
