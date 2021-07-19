MBE Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vo

New Purchases: XSOE, MA, ICSH, AMZN, INTF, SPLG, JNJ, PFE, VT, ESGV, SNDL,

XSOE, MA, ICSH, AMZN, INTF, SPLG, JNJ, PFE, VT, ESGV, SNDL, Added Positions: VB, QQQ, USRT, IVV, XOM, ABT, ABBV, LNT, GLD, VGT,

VB, QQQ, USRT, IVV, XOM, ABT, ABBV, LNT, GLD, VGT, Reduced Positions: FVD, QUAL, USMV, VLUE, IAGG, SPTM, IHI, SCHO, ESGU, SPEM, VCIT, VIG, VCSH, KO, VYM, SPSM, ECL, AGG, MTUM, AAPL, SCHM, PG, VUG,

FVD, QUAL, USMV, VLUE, IAGG, SPTM, IHI, SCHO, ESGU, SPEM, VCIT, VIG, VCSH, KO, VYM, SPSM, ECL, AGG, MTUM, AAPL, SCHM, PG, VUG, Sold Out: SUSA, IUSB, SPDW, LMBS, VZ, VEA, VNQ, WEC, IQLT, VTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Mastercard Inc, sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MBE Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MBE Wealth Management, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 100,426 shares, 25.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 112,879 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 991.46% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 424,795 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,494 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.31% WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 274,116 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 274,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $365.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3549.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.61 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 991.46%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $211.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.9%. The holding were 112,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 122.31%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $354.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 56,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1240.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 167,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $87.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.43.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.