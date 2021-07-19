MBE Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MBE Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vo

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MBE Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Mastercard Inc, sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MBE Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MBE Wealth Management, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MBE Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mbe+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MBE Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 100,426 shares, 25.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 112,879 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 991.46%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 424,795 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,494 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.31%
  5. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 274,116 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 274,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $365.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3549.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.61 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 991.46%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $211.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.9%. The holding were 112,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 122.31%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $354.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 56,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1240.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 167,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $87.82 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.43.

Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

MBE Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of MBE Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. MBE Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MBE Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MBE Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MBE Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider