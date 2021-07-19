Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc Buys RingCentral Inc, Boeing Co, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc

New Purchases: RNG, EWG, RIO, BILI, QRVO, VET, FUTU, BIGC, PENN, MELI, CRC, TTD, BTI, TX, UCO, EXPI, VALE, ZEN, BX, SBUX, CE, WM, UXI, AOS, BFLY, FITB, IT, GD, IP, MCS, UGI, HBAN, NNDM, CVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RingCentral Inc, Boeing Co, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Citi Trends Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Fulgent Genetics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc owns 207 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,421 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 62,564 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,802 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,775 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 74,138 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41%

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 8,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 33,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $187.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 84,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 110.18%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $206.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Citi Trends Inc by 498.91%. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $108.45, with an estimated average price of $91.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 14,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 223.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Omeros Corp by 84.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.81 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 102,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 86.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 93.47%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.68.