Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc Buys RingCentral Inc, Boeing Co, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys RingCentral Inc, Boeing Co, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Citi Trends Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, sells iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Fulgent Genetics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc owns 207 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodward+diversified+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,421 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
  2. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 62,564 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,802 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,775 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 74,138 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41%
New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 8,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 33,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $187.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 84,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 110.18%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $206.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Citi Trends Inc by 498.91%. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $108.45, with an estimated average price of $91.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 14,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 223.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Omeros Corp (OMER)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Omeros Corp by 84.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.81 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 102,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 86.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 93.47%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WOODWARD DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
