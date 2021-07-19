Sl Advisors, Llc Buys Tellurian Inc, NextDecade Corp, Crestwood Equity Partners LP

Added Positions: TELL, ET, EPD, WMB, LNG, TRGP, SPY, ENB, OKE, NEXT, MMP, PBA, KMI, NS, CEQP, ENLC, RTX, WES, PAGP, ETRN, QSR, LMT,

TELL, ET, EPD, WMB, LNG, TRGP, SPY, ENB, OKE, NEXT, MMP, PBA, KMI, NS, CEQP, ENLC, RTX, WES, PAGP, ETRN, QSR, LMT, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, LW, KHC, RSG, WM, MCD, ECL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tellurian Inc, NextDecade Corp, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sl Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Sl Advisors, Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 6,596 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 207,481 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 8,465 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 81,214 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.51% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 87,366 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.78%

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tellurian Inc by 51.17%. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 192,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NextDecade Corp by 119.40%. The purchase prices were between $1.86 and $5.56, with an estimated average price of $2.8. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 68,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.