Bourgeon Capital Management Llc Buys Splunk Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Rio Tinto PLC, Phillips 66

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Darien, CT, based Investment company Bourgeon Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Splunk Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, The Mosaic Co, Discovery Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Rio Tinto PLC, Phillips 66, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc owns 280 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bourgeon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 116,603 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  2. Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 111,605 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.01%
  3. The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 469,620 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.19%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 52,617 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  5. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 105,730 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 170,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 51,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 106.01%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $134.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 111,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 282.79%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 397,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 469,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 1142.86%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $74.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 86,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 57.73%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64.

Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
