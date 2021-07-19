Bourgeon Capital Management Llc Buys Splunk Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Rio Tinto PLC, Phillips 66

- New Purchases: COG, DISCA, FEYE, ALXO, ADI, ALLO, SQQQ, IWM, DBX, LMACU, VOR, FSK, 2LYA, CTVA, MTCH, VIRX, EAGG, RYH, DUK,
- Added Positions: SPLK, ICLN, MOS, MU, SONY, TTE, BAC, IFF, LMT, MRK, MDT, BIDU, GE, DOW, ETN, TER, MAR, LULU, JPM, OLN, ARE, BP, DHI, HON, GILD, NEE, MYOV, WRK, AAPL, ETNB, DD, V, PYPL, TRIL, BKR, AMZN, WFG, NTR, CVX, VFF, F, KO, BIV, ECH, ESGD, ESGE, VTV, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: RIO, PSX, SHV, LYB, FSLR, WMB, NVDA, CVS, STZ, PLD, MSFT, GOOGL, PFE, SLV, MLM, ROK, ZNGA, GTLS, GER, QS, FCX, BGT, BLK, VTI, CC, GOOG, DVN, TROX, ETWO, TOL, TRVN, FUND, ARKK, PEP, NKE,
- Sold Out: IAU, FMC, KNX, APD, VIAC, CNI, WHD, PHM, VMC, WIX, CPSH, BPMC, XLB,
These are the top 5 holdings of BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 116,603 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 111,605 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.01%
- The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 469,620 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.19%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 52,617 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 105,730 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 170,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 51,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 106.01%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $134.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 111,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 282.79%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 397,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 469,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 1142.86%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $74.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 86,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 57.73%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.
