Rothschild Investment Corp Buys Vontier Corp, Chevron Corp, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco

New Purchases: VNT, ETHE, MRVL, BWA, SPR, VEC, ETH, QUOT, LGGNY, VOWA, SYF, MAS, FXI, RBLX, ATHA, VCTR, CDAY, MIRM, CUBI, IWR, VGT, VWO, QSR, GNRC, TM, SPG, RIO, PII, NOC, LAZ, DTE, CCI, PSTX, DM, UATG,

Investment company Rothschild Investment Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Vontier Corp, Chevron Corp, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units, Boeing Co, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Investment Corp . As of 2021Q2, Rothschild Investment Corp owns 412 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 402,827 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 168,380 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,634 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,058 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 83,914 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 233,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $40, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 279,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Legal & General Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $19.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 103.40%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 134,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $206.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 65,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 268.76%. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 141,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 141.77%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $602.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 152,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 161,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71.