Rothschild Investment Corp Buys Vontier Corp, Chevron Corp, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rothschild Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vontier Corp, Chevron Corp, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units, Boeing Co, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Investment Corp . As of 2021Q2, Rothschild Investment Corp owns 412 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+investment+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 402,827 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 168,380 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,634 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,058 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  5. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 83,914 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 233,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $40, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 279,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Legal & General Group PLC (LGGNY)

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Legal & General Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $19.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 103.40%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 134,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $206.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 65,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 268.76%. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 141,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 141.77%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $602.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 152,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 161,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP . Also check out:

1. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP keeps buying
