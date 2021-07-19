Logo
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Nike Inc, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Comerica Inc, Hubbell Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company LaFleur & Godfrey LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Comerica Inc, Hubbell Inc, Quidel Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. As of 2021Q2, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafleur+%26+godfrey+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,831 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.57%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 426,790 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2726.99%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 185,252 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.72%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,789 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.63%
  5. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 89,383 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $157.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 41,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2585.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $201.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 23,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $845.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $229.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 17,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2726.99%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 426,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 98,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $166.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 127,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 111.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 54,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 239,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 490.00%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $318.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $199.78, with an estimated average price of $188.88.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06.

Sold Out: (VAR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. Also check out:

1. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LaFleur & Godfrey LLC keeps buying
