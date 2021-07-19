LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Nike Inc, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Comerica Inc, Hubbell Inc

New Purchases: NKE, GOOG, ADP, BLK, ITW, MCD, ABT, WMT, APD, WAT, AXP, SPY, CVS, AMAT, KMB, SWK, LHX, UNH, SO, GOOGL, FISV, ICSH, VTI, EXAS, JNK, BP, Z, IBM, HBAN, LQD, IVV, CTSH,

NKE, GOOG, ADP, BLK, ITW, MCD, ABT, WMT, APD, WAT, AXP, SPY, CVS, AMAT, KMB, SWK, LHX, UNH, SO, GOOGL, FISV, ICSH, VTI, EXAS, JNK, BP, Z, IBM, HBAN, LQD, IVV, CTSH, Added Positions: VCSH, AAPL, MSFT, JNJ, PG, JPM, INTC, HD, PEP, FSLR, MRK, ZS, BMY, MMM, KO, AMGN, MDT, AMZN, MRVL, WDAY, SYY, BRK.B, XOM, SYK, FLOT, VZ, STE, DIS, DOCU, ALC, TDOC, HOLX, T, RMD, ABBV, TFC, CVX, BYND, IGSB, ECL, LMT, STZ, PFE, CIEN,

VCSH, AAPL, MSFT, JNJ, PG, JPM, INTC, HD, PEP, FSLR, MRK, ZS, BMY, MMM, KO, AMGN, MDT, AMZN, MRVL, WDAY, SYY, BRK.B, XOM, SYK, FLOT, VZ, STE, DIS, DOCU, ALC, TDOC, HOLX, T, RMD, ABBV, TFC, CVX, BYND, IGSB, ECL, LMT, STZ, PFE, CIEN, Reduced Positions: CAT, IGIB, VMC, CPRT, NEAR, USB, TIP, SH, TMO, ISRG, RTX, KHC, MBWM, GS, XRAY, VCIT, BA, SUB, KL, IDXX, COP,

CAT, IGIB, VMC, CPRT, NEAR, USB, TIP, SH, TMO, ISRG, RTX, KHC, MBWM, GS, XRAY, VCIT, BA, SUB, KL, IDXX, COP, Sold Out: CMA, HUBB, QDEL, VAR,

Grand Rapids, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Comerica Inc, Hubbell Inc, Quidel Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC. As of 2021Q2, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafleur+%26+godfrey+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,831 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.57% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 426,790 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2726.99% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 185,252 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,789 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.63% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 89,383 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $157.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 41,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2585.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $201.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 23,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $845.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $229.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 17,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2726.99%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 426,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 98,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $166.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 127,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 111.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 54,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 239,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 490.00%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $318.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $199.78, with an estimated average price of $188.88.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06.

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.