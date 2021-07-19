Addenda Capital Inc. Buys CAE Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Nutrien, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, BCE Inc, Fortis Inc

New Purchases: GIL, DISCK, TFII,

GIL, DISCK, TFII, Added Positions: CAE, CM, TD, NTR, CNQ, SU, BNS, WPM, FNV, CIGI, RCI, MGA, AKAM, APH, CTSH, FISV, BDX, CVS, JPM, PNC, MSFT, BMO, GRP.U, TJX, V, SCHW, IWM, FFIV, LOW, COST, BLL, BKNG, UNH, GOOG, FTV, CHD, UPS, MIDD, GPN, SYK, IFF, JNJ, MDLZ, LSPD, AAPL, UNP, ELAN, DOOO, WAB, TGT, HRL, PEP, MCO, CIXX, STT,

CAE, CM, TD, NTR, CNQ, SU, BNS, WPM, FNV, CIGI, RCI, MGA, AKAM, APH, CTSH, FISV, BDX, CVS, JPM, PNC, MSFT, BMO, GRP.U, TJX, V, SCHW, IWM, FFIV, LOW, COST, BLL, BKNG, UNH, GOOG, FTV, CHD, UPS, MIDD, GPN, SYK, IFF, JNJ, MDLZ, LSPD, AAPL, UNP, ELAN, DOOO, WAB, TGT, HRL, PEP, MCO, CIXX, STT, Reduced Positions: GOLD, BCE, FTS, AEM, RY, SHOP, ENB, CP, BAM, MFC, WFG, PBA, CNI, WCN, DSGX, QSR, SPY, TRP, GIB, BPY, DIS, INTU, ADBE, SJR, GILD, OTEX, CMCSA, TU, STE, DHR, KGC, SLF, LIN, HSIC, COO, DISCA, ORCL,

GOLD, BCE, FTS, AEM, RY, SHOP, ENB, CP, BAM, MFC, WFG, PBA, CNI, WCN, DSGX, QSR, SPY, TRP, GIB, BPY, DIS, INTU, ADBE, SJR, GILD, OTEX, CMCSA, TU, STE, DHR, KGC, SLF, LIN, HSIC, COO, DISCA, ORCL, Sold Out: KL, SSRM,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CAE Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Nutrien, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, BCE Inc, Fortis Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addenda Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Addenda Capital Inc. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Addenda Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/addenda+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,057,589 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.72% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,084,153 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,679,605 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,138,140 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 60,231 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61%

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 278,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 173,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $86.86. The stock is now traded at around $95.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in CAE Inc by 5037.22%. The purchase prices were between $28.49 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 502,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 136.00%. The purchase prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 214,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 892.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $57.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 234,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 45.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,116,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 88.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,106,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 716,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98.

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in SSR Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $16.77.