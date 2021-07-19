Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ballard Power Systems Inc

New Purchases: PG, TSM, ARKG,

PG, TSM, ARKG, Added Positions: LSXMK, ATVI, LVS, RDS.B, SPR, BMY, GILD, EPD, KMI, BSM, AMZN, MSFT, V,

LSXMK, ATVI, LVS, RDS.B, SPR, BMY, GILD, EPD, KMI, BSM, AMZN, MSFT, V, Reduced Positions: EBAY, PEAK, GOOGL, AAPL, NVDA, XYL,

EBAY, PEAK, GOOGL, AAPL, NVDA, XYL, Sold Out: SPY, BLDP, BRK.B, PFE,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ballard Power Systems Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. As of 2021Q2, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+davis+mcfarland+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,436 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 255,892 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,527 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,527 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,178,203 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $13.83 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $18.74.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.