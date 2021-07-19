Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Healthpeak Properties Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ballard Power Systems Inc

- New Purchases: PG, TSM, ARKG,
- Added Positions: LSXMK, ATVI, LVS, RDS.B, SPR, BMY, GILD, EPD, KMI, BSM, AMZN, MSFT, V,
- Reduced Positions: EBAY, PEAK, GOOGL, AAPL, NVDA, XYL,
- Sold Out: SPY, BLDP, BRK.B, PFE,
For the details of PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+davis+mcfarland+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,436 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 255,892 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,527 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,527 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,178,203 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $13.83 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $18.74.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC. Also check out:
1. PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment