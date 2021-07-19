Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Warner Music Group Corp, Stitch Fix Inc, Acacia Research Corp, Sells Navient Corp, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Ford Motor Co

New Purchases: ACTG, VIAC, COHU, INSE, PAR, CLF, LESL, TR, CONX, ABT, IMBI, EGBN, BANR, HON, EEM, HBAN, PLXP, AMRK, OLP, PPC, EPD, HD, AGAC, FMNB, NYCB, ARDX, FNCB, SNCR,

WMG, SFIX, SPOT, CHDN, BKNG, SMSI, NDLS, WMT, T, CZWI, CHTR, DIS, DVD, WM, MANU, SCHD, LSXMA, MSGE, PTMN, RIVE, FNWB, SCHE, SCHF, Reduced Positions: NAVI, TDS, F, EAF, BOX, ARCH, STZ, AAPL, LXU, GOOGL, BMY, MSFT, DPZ, CRM, FDP, QMCO, ALLY, TSQ, DISH, FWONA, MU, BOTJ, PFE, SPYX, NVDA, GOOG, KSU, NEM, PYPL, ASAN, NFLX, AAIC, WHLR, CVS, GFED, FBIZ, LEN.B, H, SBUX, SCHX, IWD, SUP, REI, SATS, VZ, UNH, UPS, GEO, HCHC, KINS, CXW, XOM, SCHZ, SCHO, IYY, IJJ, PKBK, SCHA, SBCF, CVLY, CIO, BHLB, XLF,

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Warner Music Group Corp, Stitch Fix Inc, Acacia Research Corp, Spotify Technology SA, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Navient Corp, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Ford Motor Co, The Bancorp Inc, MVB Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eidelman Virant Capital. As of 2021Q2, Eidelman Virant Capital owns 168 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,191 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,934 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,538 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 169,525 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37% Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 192,660 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.96%

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Acacia Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $6.76, with an estimated average price of $5.96. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 258,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $70.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 103.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 192,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 221.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 55,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 86.58%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $241.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 13,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $177.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2067.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Smith Micro Software Inc by 236.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 202,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in The Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in MVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $44.98, with an estimated average price of $40.63.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Belden Inc. The sale prices were between $41.97 and $54.72, with an estimated average price of $48.77.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $65.61.