McLean Asset Management Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Ross Stores Inc, Signature Bank, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: XSOE, REGN, AMT, EXR, WST, DFS, EW, GS, MAA,
- Added Positions: VTIP, VGSH, SCZ, V, FSLR, AMZN, BSV, FB, AXP, LLY, GOOG, ABBV, TMO, MA, WMT, MMM, BMY, CSCO, COST, CHTR, PM, DHR, NEE, TXN, TJX, SYK, PG, MS, MCD, MANH, LOW, LRCX, JNJ, INTU,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, SPY, VOO, IWN, VUG, DLS, EFA, VSS, NSC, ORCL, NKE, CMCSA, VZ, MRK, INTC, VBR, AMGN, ABT,
- Sold Out: ROST, SBNY,
For the details of McLean Asset Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mclean+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McLean Asset Management Corp
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 59,491 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 228,863 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,679 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,671 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 51,680 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $585.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 406 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $280.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 756 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $371.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $116.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 114.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of McLean Asset Management Corp. Also check out:
1. McLean Asset Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. McLean Asset Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McLean Asset Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McLean Asset Management Corp keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment