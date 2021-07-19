McLean Asset Management Corp Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Ross Stores Inc, Signature Bank, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: XSOE, REGN, AMT, EXR, WST, DFS, EW, GS, MAA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, American Tower Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc, sells Ross Stores Inc, Signature Bank, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McLean Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, McLean Asset Management Corp owns 111 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McLean Asset Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mclean+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 59,491 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 228,863 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,679 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,671 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 51,680 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $585.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $280.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $371.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62. The stock is now traded at around $116.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 114.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.