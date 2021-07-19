GuruFocus Screeners Highlight: Fast Growers

There are a wide variety of screeners on the GuruFocus site. Some of them apply general preset criteria to our All-in-One screener, allowing users to customize them, while others are based on a more well-defined strategy. Some even have model portfolios based on them, in which GuruFocus has tracked the performance of the screener’s top 25 stocks over the years.

In this series, I will be highlighting some of the most popular GuruFocus screeners. These are the screeners that many find to be particularly useful in searching the markets for potential investment opportunities. Each of them has their own uses depending on the criteria they look at, but they can all provide a good starting point for further research.

The Fast Growers screener

Like the High Quality screener, the Fast Growers screener also applies a specific set of criteria to the All-in-One screener. Thus, using the screener as a base, you can easily add additional criteria, such as criteria related to financial strength or profit margins.

The Fast Growers screener itself identifies companies that have shown remarkable growth over the past five-year and 10-year periods. It focuses solely on historical growth, without considering other aspects such as profit margins, bankruptcy risk or predictability.

By default, the Fast Growers screener searches for stocks that meet the following criteria:

A five-year revenue growth rate of at least 20%. A 10-year revenue growth rate of at least 15%. A five-year Ebitda growth rate between 20% and 35%. A 10-year Ebitda growth rate of at least 20%.

This screener considers stocks in all industries, but even so, less than 20 companies typically make the list, as few are able to achieve rapid growth in both the top and bottom lines over an entire decade. Names that make the list as of the writing of this article include Nvidia Corp. ( NVDA, Financial), Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial) and Facebook Inc. ( FB, Financial).

Uses and pitfalls

The Fast Growers screener can be useful for identifying companies whose business models have proven highly successful over the years. Clearly, these companies have been doing something right if they have been able to achieve such stellar growth.

By looking at the long term rather than the short term, this screener also ensures that growing their profits isn’t just a one-off thing for these companies resulting from temporary industry tailwinds or hype over a new public offering.

Of course, since the screener only considers revenue and Ebitda growth, that means it ignores factors such as financial strength and profit margins. It’s not surprising to find that the majority of stocks that make it through this screener have high financial strength and profit margins anyway, but that isn’t always the case.

Additionally, companies that have already been growing quickly for a decade might be ready to slow down. If your goal is to discover stocks that have grown quickly in the past couple of years and might have the potential to keep growing in the near future, one way could be to switch out the 10-year growth rate criteria for a three-year growth rate criteria, as shown below:

Backtesting performance

GuruFocus does not have a model portfolio based on the Fast Growers screener, but we can get an estimate of how well the Fast Growers stocks have performed throughout history using GuruFocus’ backtesting feature.

For this backtesting exercise, we will set the start date to Jan. 1, 2011 and the end date to Dec. 31, 2020, with a rebalance at the end of every 12-month period. The 20 stocks in the screener that have the highest 10-year revenue growth rates will be tracked. Below are the results of the backtested portfolio compared to the S&P 500:

The interesting thing with these backtesting results is that the Fast Growers significantly underperformed the S&P 500 throughout the entire backtesting period. This might surprise some; if the only screening criteria are that the company has significantly grown its top and bottom lines over the past decade, it seems logical to assume that such stocks should outperform the benchmark.

However, this just goes to show that stock price performance isn’t the same thing as business performance. There are many other factors that go into determining stock prices, not just growth in the top and bottom lines.

Additionally, past growth is not an indicator of future performance, and the problem with companies that have grown at a rapid pace for an entire decade is that a significant portion of them will be reaching a mature stage at that point. Even if they aren’t considered “mature” stocks yet, future growth may also be hampered by the fact that their prices have already grown so much that future gains will be less impressive in comparison. In other words, investors have already missed the train.