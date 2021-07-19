Logo
New Zealand Aviation Security Service to introduce UV light tray disinfection with Smiths Detection

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Smiths+Detection today announced with New Zealand Aviation Security Service (AvSec) that it has completed deployment of 18 units of its new Ultraviolet+%28UV%29+light+tray+disinfection+kit to help enhance public health and safety at airports across the country.

The UV disinfection kits are proven by independent laboratory tests to eliminate up to 99.9% of microorganisms – including coronaviruses – found on trays at checkpoints; and are installed at Auckland (six units), Wellington (four units), Christchurch International Airports (six units), and Dunedin Airport (two units).

“The wellbeing of our passengers and team members is of topmost priority as our nation defends against the ongoing global health crisis,” said Ben Smith, Group Manager of Capability, AvSec. “Smiths Detection’s UV disinfection kits help ensure that surface contamination and the spread of viruses are minimised during security screenings, providing a peace of mind to passengers and airport staff. This ongoing working relationship with Smiths Detection helps bolster New Zealand’s capabilities in safeguarding passenger health and safety across airports where AvSec screens, which we see as important in boosting consumer trust during the gradual recovery and resumption of aviation travel.”

The UV kit uses short-wavelength UV light (UVC), commonly used for disinfection in healthcare and industrial production to distort the structure of the genetic material and prevent the viral particles from multiplying or infecting. The kits are shielded with robust metal housing to ensure that passengers and staff are not exposed to UV light.

“AvSec came to Smiths Detection with the challenge of fighting against COVID-19 transmission risks in aviation. Our UVC technology at checkpoints helps provide a high level of reassurance to passengers as well as airport staff. I hope we can take our experience to other airports in the region which are going through similar challenges and restore confidence in travelling,” said Jordan Thrupp, Managing Director, Smiths Detection Australia and New Zealand.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210719005232r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005232/en/

