Sight Sciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc., a growth-stage medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devices that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 shares of common stock including the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock, at the initial public offering price of $24.00 per share. The total gross proceeds to Sight Sciences, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $276 million. Shares of Sight Sciences’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SGHT.”



Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup and Piper Sandler are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in this offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and declared effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, via telephone at +1 (866) 718-1649 or by email at [email protected] or from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Media contact:

Shay Smith

Health+Commerce

707.971.9779

[email protected]

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

[email protected]