Airgain® Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board

Airgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29, a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the appointment of Kiva Allgood to the Airgain board of directors.

Allgood most recently served as the Global Head of IoT and Automotive for Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), a global provider of communications technology. Prior, she served as Chief Commercial Development Officer, GE Business Innovations and as Managing Director, GE Ventures for GE Ventures and Business Innovation, a corporate venture company and innovation group of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). Allgood also served as President, Qualcomm Intelligent Solutions and Vice President, New Business Development for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), a global provider of foundational technologies and products used in mobile devices and other wireless products.

“I am delighted to join Airgain’s board to help shape the company’s strategic direction,” said Allgood. “This is a paramount time for the company as it expands its growth opportunities into new markets and develops initiatives to drive product innovation. As the wireless industry rapidly evolves, I am looking forward to contributing to Airgain’s success.”

“Kiva is a proven business leader with tremendous knowledge and insight into markets that are central to Airgain’s growth,” said James Sims, Chairman of Airgain’s board of directors. “Her 5G and Industrial IoT experience make her an invaluable addition to our board as the company transforms its strategic initiatives. I am confident Kiva will add significant value as Airgain continues to accelerate its connectivity leadership position.”

Allgood currently serves on the board of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) where she is a member of both the compensation committee and the nomination and corporate governance committee.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain’s mission is to connect the world through advanced antenna systems and integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain’s technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high performance embedded antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider to the residential WLAN market, supplying to leading carriers, OEMs, ODMs, and chipset manufacturers who depend on Airgain to achieve their wireless performance goals. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

