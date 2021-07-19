Logo
EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 19, 2021

DALLAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly distribution for the second quarter of 2021 and further announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 4, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its second quarter 2021 earnings.

enlink_midstream_logo.jpg

Second Quarter Distribution Declaration
EnLink's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.09375 per common unit for the second quarter of 2021, which is unchanged from the first quarter 2021 distribution. The second quarter 2021 cash distribution will be paid on August 13, 2021, to unitholders of record on July 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details
EnLink will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 4, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss second quarter 2021 earnings. The dial-in number for the call is 1-855-656-0924. Callers outside the United States should dial 1-412-542-4172. Participants can also register for the webcast and conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158225/ea8f026c35, where they will receive dial-in information upon completion of registration. Interested parties can access an archived replay of the webcast and conference call on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com.

EnLink's quarterly report and earnings press release will be posted on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com after market close on Tuesday, August 3.

All dates and times are subject to change. Any timing updates, along with participation instructions for the webcasts and conference calls, will be provided via press release prior to the event.

About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, [email protected]
Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA48033&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-declares-quarterly-distribution-and-schedules-call-to-discuss-second-quarter-2021-earnings-301336719.html

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC

