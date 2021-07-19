Palm Beach Gardens, Florida: NYSE: CARR Carrier Global the World's Largest Air Conditioner Manufacturer, Busted in HVAC/R Industry-Wide Intellectual Property Theft. CEO David Gitlin Identified in a Corporate and Personal Criminal Contempt Filing in the W

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida: NYSE: CARR Carrier Global the World's Largest Air Conditioner Manufacturer, Busted in HVAC/R Industry-Wide Intellectual Property Theft. CEO David Gitlin Identified in a Corporate and Personal Criminal Contempt Filing in the W

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., July 19, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, ECIMOS, LLC sued Carrier Globalfor copyright infringement and breach of contract for improper use of ECIMOS' testing software and database script-source code, and in 2018, a Memphis, TN jury ruled in favor of ECIMOS awarding them $7.5MM. The nearby Carrier Global Collierville, TN A/C Manufacturing facility, the largest in the world, was the subject of the lawsuit. Then on August 21, 2020, Carrier Global lost its higher court appeal of the Copyright infringement violations.

carrier_logo.jpg

A thief is a thief whether they steal a car or intellectual property & Carrier Global willfully ignored the court ruling

Carrier decided to pay the resulting judgment and not to appeal to the nation's highest court. Fast forward to July 13, 2021, and Carrier Global finds itself trying to defend its CEO David Gitlin and his Corporate Representative J.C Stewart, from criminal fines and keep him out of jail for failure to comply with a Western District of Tennessee Court's Permanent Injunction (PI) Order.

The July 13th filing informs the court that Carrier Global is in contempt of its PI order since it refuses to use the October 7, 2020, court certified software version that it states is a non-infringing prophylactic solution.

As a result of the Carrier Global defiance, ECIMOS asks for $11.75MM to be accessed in criminal sanctions and the incarceration of Gitlin and Stewart, until it comes into compliance.

There will be an additional subsequent filing, requesting the Court to rule Carrier should come current concerning the ongoing profit disgorgement damages payment due ECIMOS, a total of $14.66MM. The jury previously awarded 2.22% of Carrier Global profit as damages and if its forelady and 11 other fellow Memphians could be asked today, they would agree that Carrier Global is in arrears on $660MM in accumulated profit.

If the Criminal Contempt Motion goes through, Carrier Global CEO, David Gitlin and JC Stewart could be facing prison sentences and personal monetary damages. Carrier investors should take note.

For more information on the ECIMOS, LLC vs. Carrier Global lawsuit and to review the latest motion for contempt against Carrier Global, please visit www.truthaboutcarrier.com.

For Media & Press Inquiries please contact:
Stephen Olita
[email protected]
901-490-8044

favicon.png?sn=FL48180&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palm-beach-gardens-florida-nyse-carr-carrier-global-the-worlds-largest-air-conditioner-manufacturer-busted-in-hvacr-industry-wide-intellectual-property-theft--ceo-david-gitlin-identified-in-a-corporate-and-personal-criminal-301336822.html

SOURCE ECIMOS, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL48180&Transmission_Id=202107191724PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL48180&DateId=20210719
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment