L3Harris Technologies Appoints New Country Leader in Australia

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX, Financial) has announced that Alan Clements, a retired Air Vice Marshal, will lead L3Harris Australia as the new Corporate Vice President. In addition to serving as Country Executive for the region, he will oversee L3Harris’ Australian Advisory Board, composed of non-executive directors and local company business leadership.

Clements joins L3Harris after serving with distinction in the Royal Australian Air Force for 35 years. He is a fighter pilot with more than 4,000 hours in various types of aircraft. His career also includes serving as the Defence Attaché to the United States and as Head of Australia Defence Staff in Washington DC. Clements succeeds Alan Titheridge, who was responsible for tripling L3Harris’ growth in Australia.

“As the leading defense technology provider, we remain confident in our ability to accelerate and grow Australia’s defense and aerospace ecosystem, while expanding export opportunities for the country through L3Harris’ global supply chain,” said Charles R. Davis, Vice President, L3Harris International. “I look forward to working with Alan as we expand our global focus as a company.”

L3Harris Australia has provided advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers for 25 years. The company has about a dozen facilities located across the country with an engineering and technical workforce of more than 500. L3Harris Australia also works closely with many small and medium sized enterprises that support the company’s supply chain.

L3Harris Australia develops, delivers and supports integrated systems that enhance Australian Defense Force (ADF) mission capabilities, including the Land 200 and Land 53 programs where L3Harris is delivering secure tactical communications and advanced night vision goggle technology to support the country’s key modernization initiatives.

The company is also developing and delivering future unmanned and autonomous maritime systems from its family of unmanned and autonomous surface and underwater vehicles. Other programs include: the E-55A Peregrine electronic warfare aircraft; the C-27J Spartan transport aircraft; the F/A-18A/B Hornet multirole fighter aircraft; offshore patrol vessels; Special Forces Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats; and integrated communication systems on landing helicopter ships, HMAS Sirius and Collins-class submarines. More information about L3Harris Australia can be found here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.l3harris.com%2Fen-au%2Faustralia.

