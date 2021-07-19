Logo
Webster Financial Corporation Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERBURY, Conn., July 19, 2021

WATERBURY, Conn., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (

NYSE:WBS, Financial), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock.

The dividend on common shares will be payable August 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2021.

On its Series F Preferred Stock, Webster declared a quarterly cash dividend of $328.125 per share ($.328125 per each depositary share, 1,000 of which represent one share of Series F Preferred Stock), payable September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $33.3 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 253 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY48324&sd=2021-07-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-financial-corporation-declares-common-and-preferred-dividends-301336852.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

